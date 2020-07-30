Daily horoscope for July 30, 2020

General Daily Insight for July 30, 2020
Passion, fun, and spontaneity enter the picture when the Sagittarius Moon forms an upbeat trine with feisty Mars at 10:02 am EDT. Extreme sports, intense flirting, and big gambles can pay off handsomely. Meanwhile, anxious Mercury is opposing Jupiter and making a positive aspect to Neptune, and daydreaming of a better future may lead us into educational opportunities that aren’t actually worth our time. We'd be wise to let go of these personal matters by this evening's opposition between the Moon and Venus, lest they rob us of a sweet moment with someone special.
Aries
March 21-April 19
It’s time to spread your wings and fly. Today, the expansive Moon in Sagittarius is making a powerful trine to your active ruling planet, Mars, in your 1st House of Identity. Breaking out of a limiting role will be exhilarating; try your hand at a hobby, industry, or look that has recently captivated you. Although you may be achieving success in your current field, this role is no longer stimulating. Give yourself permission to experiment with a new path or approach. You will soon realize that you have more possibilities than limitations.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
The most profound pleasures in life come with no price tag. Today, give yourself the gift of free time. Take the day off work and visit a beautiful place that uplifts and inspires you. Dedicating the entire day to your own happiness will make you magnetic to abundance. That’s because when you invest in yourself, others follow suit. Don't align yourself with someone who takes everything and gives little in return. You’ll find greater success with a creative team that respects your talent and rewards it accordingly.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Rather than dwelling on your financial situation, put positive energy into a promising career opportunity today. Although your dream job may not pay a fabulous salary, it can bring you great joy. When you perform work that makes you happy, your financial prospects will improve. Income doesn’t only come from your main job; it can arrive from a variety of sources. Freelance gigs that are easy and fun may arrive, dramatically increasing your bank balance. Don’t worry about projecting an image of success; being yourself is all that’s necessary to achieve prosperity.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Taking charge of an innovative or artistic project could make your eyes sparkle with delight. However, a friend or loved one may not be convinced you can handle this job. Ignore their discouraging remarks; you’re much more capable than this person could even realize. People often underestimate you because you never brag about your accomplishments. This humble attitude allows you to get an edge on the competition, because rivals are unaware of just how talented you really are. Use the element of surprise to your advantage today.
Leo
July 23-August 22
The simple act of watching a movie or reading a book could inspire a brand-new interest today. You may even choose to take up a course of study so you can dive deeper into this subject. Don’t feel guilty about putting work on the back burner while you become immersed in these lessons. You regularly do the work of more than one person, so reducing your output temporarily shouldn't be a big deal. The more you expand your mind and world, the more engaged and satisfied you'll feel. This newfound confidence could open many doors of opportunity.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your life balance matters, so stop putting other people’s needs ahead of your own. Require that your family cover some chores today so that you have more time to enjoy yourself. The sooner they realize that your time and efforts shouldn’t be taken for granted, the faster your relationships will improve. Meanwhile, someone in your life may suggest forming a creative collaboration. Working together will be good for both of you; you’ll benefit from their vivid imagination while they’ll respect your attention to detail. It's the perfect balance.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Resist the urge to try to convert others to your personal beliefs. Although you are passionate about these ideals, friends and colleagues are similarly fond of their own philosophies. Adopting greater acceptance toward differences will you’re your social interactions much more pleasant. It’s possible to have close relationships with individuals who have totally opposite values. An ability to mix with people from all walks of life will make you a valued member of a work team as well. Your co-workers will be able to intuit that you respect their experience and value their insights.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Instead of strictly following instructions, recipes, or rules today, rely on your instinct. You’ve been blessed with very sensitive abilities that can enhance your work and relationships. An inspired idea or addition you make today could take you to a new level of success. It’s possible, however, that a more by-the-book person will have concerns about your freewheeling ways. Trying to reassure them of the method to your madness may be a waste of energy. Just fully focus on your tasks and, when the day is over, your work will speak for itself.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You’re in a daring mood today which gives your natural animal magnetism a big boost. While this may gain you lots of flattering attention, you’re more interested in reaching your goals now than winning hearts. You don't necessarily have to make a big investment to get a sizable return; a small budget may be all that’s necessary for you to yield a big windfall. When you do finally come into extra cash, use some of it to help out a family member who has been good to you. This will be a blessing to you both.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Be realistic about how much help your best friend, close colleague, or romantic partner can give you. Expecting them to drop everything and come to your rescue may only result in disappointment. If you need assistance today, ask for it instead of demanding it. It’s possible they will suggest a form of aid that hadn’t even occurred to you. Their support will give you more time, resources, and energy to tackle other jobs. Attending to household tasks is especially advised today. Performing minor repairs could help maximize your peace and comfort at home.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Friends may be pressuring you for your time and attention, but you’re too busy having fun on your own. If you made a promise to someone, though, you'll need to stop what you’re doing and fulfill this obligation. This duty may even prove to be much more enjoyable than you expected. It'll put you into contact with a person who jogs your mind and challenges your assumptions. It’s rare for you to meet someone who is just as intelligent and insightful as you. When you encounter someone like this, it feels humbling. That’s a good thing.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Pay close attention to your dreams now, for they may inspire great creativity. Your imagination is especially strong today, helping you generate artwork that almost seems like it’s from another world. Friends may not understand what you’re doing, but people with a more daring outlook will immediately catch on to your intentions. If a like-minded individual offers to act as your manager or agent, you should accept. This arrangement will allow you to work while they find business opportunities for you. This could be a satisfying partnership that benefits you both.