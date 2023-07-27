Daily horoscope for July 27, 2023

General Daily Insight for July 27, 2023

Our intuitions may guide us in strange ways at this time. Intellectual Mercury misreads whimsical Neptune, strengthening our empathy, but confusing our reactions to the emotions we've discovered. Mercury conjoins balanced Venus at 11:16 am EDT, bettering our luck and easing communication with each other, aiding in detangling any earlier misunderstandings. Finally, the emotional Moon moves into Sagittarius, taking some weight off of our shoulders and helping us to grow from our mistakes. We can and should commit to understanding ourselves and others.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's okay to let someone be dramatic. They may have recently undergone a difficult time in life, and now want to wallow in the struggles that they've had to a friend who's genuinely willing to listen. You might share in their emotions, whether laughing or crying, but do your best to take what they're saying with a grain of salt, because it might not quite align with what really happened. This is potentially more about catharsis for them than it is about being realistic.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Friends and family may not understand each other at first. You might bring a new friend over to meet your family, or bring your sibling to a friend's house for the first time, and their cultures or personalities could clash in a way that makes things awkward for you all. Luckily, you'll likely be able to clear up any misunderstandings with some communication -- as long as everyone is on board to work things out. Despite any difficult first impressions, fresh friendships can be forged.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your words can make a difference for someone. You might share a story of your own past struggles, or you may be counseling someone through a difficult time in their own life, and you could be doing so in a way that is quite vulnerable or public. This person or a group of people might begin considering you a mentor. While this is a heavy responsibility, your future self will probably be happy and find fulfillment in having been brave enough to shoulder it.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Modern foundations are ready to be constructed where old ones have crumbled. Someone in your life may have deceived you, bringing on a reevaluation of the direction you're going in life and the people that you're taking with you. This can embolden you to highlight healthier friendships or relationships with family members that you weren't as close with before, while phasing out other connections that have been revealed to be toxic. Now that you know what to look out for, you're on a better path.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may be acting more obsessive than usual. Your focus might be on a single person or subject to a strong degree, wherein you rarely take your mind off of this fixation. This can cause you to slip in other areas of life -- plus, the object of your concentration or a close peer could worry like you're being too intense or driven when it comes to how you're prioritizing your time and energy. Too much of anything is not good for you.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Confusion could cloud your current communication with someone. Perhaps they're having trouble putting their feelings into words, or maybe you're put off by their cryptic phrasing. They might not feel confident enough to approach you with this information directly, as it could be embarrassing or stressful for them to say. Unfortunately, this can push you to act in seemingly nonsensical ways as you attempt to interpret what they're implying. You're not a mind reader, and you don't have to be. Try asking for clarification.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone who isn't on your side may reveal themselves amongst your friends. This person might show themselves when they criticize you but disguise it as a joke, or you could overhear them complaining about you behind your back. It can be difficult to reconcile that this person is not showing up for you, but ignoring it and allowing them to stay in your circle may cause issues not too much farther down the road. Those who aren't supportive don't belong in your support system.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You might be about to learn something new regarding an authority figure. Whether this person is your parent, grandparent, boss, or just someone who's more mature than you, the universe is showing you how to listen as they share their words of wisdom with you. They may not have been so forthcoming with you before, so this can also clear up misperceptions that you had about them. Be open to their vulnerability by giving them a chance to share their heart.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There is room for emotional growth right now. You might feel like you can't get past a certain grudge that you hold or fear that you carry, and are possibly struggling to enjoy the present while you're trapped by your past. This can trick you into repeating old history, as you could be unconsciously seeking it out in order to right whatever wrongs were done. Take steps toward freeing yourself from the past, because you deserve to move out of the darkness!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Secrecy may be causing confusion. Someone in your life could be leaving you out of the loop, not telling you what's been going on with their life or what's happening in their mind. Because of this, you might end up making plans that will not come to fruition or expecting things from them that they're not planning to supply. Let them know that you would rather hear their intentions directly from them so that you won't be disappointed if they don't align with yours.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your confidence could be knocked by a friend. Someone special to you may critique you or even judge someone else for something that they don't know you do as well, leading you to doubt yourself. You might feel like there is a rift between you because of their views, especially if the criticism was far more pointed than constructive. Having a conversation with them about how they made you feel instead of shutting them out is a good step to mend the bond between you.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're learning to shut out the world's noise. There may be people who don't know you well with a bias against you -- they potentially feel that you aren't the right person for a job or a friend group. This is likely their own projection onto you and not something that you'll be able to easily change, so all you can do is be yourself! Trying to change who you are because of someone you don't know could speedily set you up for failure.

