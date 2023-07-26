Daily horoscope for July 26, 2023

General Daily Insight for July 26, 2023

We can lean on each other today. The sensitive Moon harmonizes with steadfast Saturn, helping us maturely handle things when someone requires us to be supportive. Luna also collaborates with dynamic Mars to encourage us to take the initiative when we're not satisfied to wait for whatever we want to happen. Finally, the Moon contrasts with expansive Jupiter at 1:38 pm EDT, amplifying our generosity and relaxation -- but also heightening any of our tendencies toward overindulgence. Let's not confuse stagnancy with contentment.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're currently emotionally prepared to have hard conversations. You may have previously shied away from having a deep conversation with someone in your life, or you could have been avoiding some unpleasant shadow work that you need to do if you want to undo a negative mindset you hold. While this procrastination may feel like it's protecting you in the moment, the reality is that once you get this handled, you'll likely feel much better. Afterward, you should have the opportunity to rest and recuperate.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You might be someone's shoulder to cry on at the moment. While you have your own problems, someone else in your life is likely going through something extremely difficult to do or even to help with. They may not have a way to realistically assist them, and it could feel like you're not doing much just by letting them tell you their troubles. However, you likely are unburdening them in a way that provides more aid than you know. Being a good listener genuinely matters.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may show up when someone else doesn't. A friend or family member might call on you to help them when they're let down by another connection of theirs, or you could find yourself working alone when a coworker doesn't show up to do their duties. It's unfair when you have to take on a role that a different person was supposed to fulfill, but their inability to show up reflects badly on them, not you! Let your response reflect who you are.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You might have a chance to speak up for yourself today. This is particularly relevant if you've been waiting for someone else to bring up a topic or say something to you for a long time. You shouldn't have to wait for them to take the initiative! Take it yourself and share your true thoughts or feelings. The fact that you're putting this out in the open doesn't mean that you'll for sure get what you're after, but luck is on your side.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Overcoming inner worries is genuinely plausible at present. Even certain insecurities that have been with you for a while, despite everything you've done to move on and grow into the person that you're meant to be, can be left behind. When your own mind is your loudest critic, it's difficult to ignore its biting words -- but you have so much to be confident about! Make an effort to add some inner cheerleaders to drown out the judges with things you like about yourself.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone may ask you to do them a favor right now, offering to reimburse you very soon. This favor might be out of your way or difficult, but they are likely a good friend and are willing to help you out in return. Even when impatience tugs on your mind, they probably can't repay you right away, so don't expect instant gratification. If you don't have the time or energy to help them out, be honest rather than promising what you can't provide.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone's insecurity may cause trouble for you at any moment. Even when you're minding your business, another's jealousy or lack of self-confidence could push them into attempting to knock you down to where they think you belong. They may feel that you put yourself above them, when this disparity is probably sourced within their own perception rather than anything you've done to them personally. Instead of stooping to their level, show them that you're only out to express yourself, not set yourself on a pedestal.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The universe is offering you a moment of growth. You may notice today that you are acting in a more mature way than you've acted previously, surprising you and possibly others around you. You might even be able to point to a specific time in the past when you dealt with a similar situation completely differently, stumbling in ways that were selfish or ignorant at the time, but now moving with balance and compassion. You're allowed to forgive yourself for mistakes that you've already corrected.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Internal fears are ready to be put to rest. You may have allowed nerves to make decisions for you in the past, preventing you from following your dreams -- possibly stemming from people in your history forcing you to hold yourself back. You might have an opportunity for more freedom and self-expression, but you can also go overboard and try to do too much at once, losing your guiding star among the flashing lights of various distractions and unnecessary details. Try taking baby steps first.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might be acting with more discipline than usual when it comes to your hopes and dreams. They may have just been ideas in your head up until this point in time, but keep your eyes open for a chance to move forward with a dream that you thought wouldn't be possible! That being said, this could require a big lifestyle change and more dedication from you, and it's likely to be no easy feat. You have to decide how much you want it.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're capable of stepping up as needed. In your friend group or at work, be prepared to take on a more stable, responsible role. Sometimes it's not fun to be the voice of reason, particularly if it seems to make others treat you like you're a wet blanket, but without this presence in the group, there could be chaos as people spin out with no holds barred! At least for today, you can be the one who suggests stopping and thinking before acting.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It may be difficult to explain the ways in which you've recently changed. Perhaps a past pal or group of peers that you haven't seen in a while require somewhat of a reintroduction to the new you, since you've changed so much since you saw them last. You could be meeting strangers who don't understand your lifestyle or lead a life that's very different to yours, and have to bridge a gap with what you do have in common. You can still build this connection!

