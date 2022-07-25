Daily horoscope for July 25, 2022

General Daily Insight for July 25, 2022

The universe is taking today to kick back and relax. The square between nurturing Venus and bold Jupiter at 2:13 am EDT is better than it sounds, creating a time to socialize and increase abundance -- but beware of overindulging. The inquisitive Moon then squares dreamy Neptune, which can obscure our view of reality, so we should avoid making serious decisions. Finally, Luna moves into her home sign of sensitive Cancer, inspiring us all to head home and enjoy the peace. Go with the flow!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Jumping to conclusions is all too possible now. You may be very active socially, but a lack of energy or focus might catch up with you and confuse you into drawing the wrong conclusions about people. Being reactive or combative could make you look silly after misunderstanding someone's statements, while waiting and being patient with your responses can help your public image. Be sure to ask questions and gain more clarity about what they're communicating before you decide to start a debate.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Bad information could trip you up today at some point. You might have heard that something was a good investment from someone that you care about, but whether or not they know it, they are likely wrong about the return they're expecting. This could be an actual investment like stocks or a home, or it could be something small, such as a ticket for a bad concert that they're insisting will be great. Don't just take their word for it! Do your own research.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Other people may disagree with your choices at this time. While you're likely to see improvements in your current material wealth, your personal relationships might be struggling due to an unconventional or unexpected choice you made recently. They may not have agreed that this was the right move and told you so, and your choice left them unsure of what you'll do next. That's okay! They might not fully understand your plans yet, but give them time -- they'll likely come around.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Someone may be judging your actions today unfairly. Even if you're experiencing positive changes to your general public image, one peer or coworker might not agree that you're as great as other people think. They could be operating from a place of sincerity or one of jealousy, but either way, you may be asked to explain yourself to this person. Let them know that you're doing your best and taking things one day at a time too, no matter how it seems to them.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Good things could come from unexpected places at the moment. While navigating social situations might seem a little more confusing than normal, don't freak out! You probably will be presented with a gift or an opportunity to enjoy yourself by someone that you don't get to see often. Try to open your mind to spontaneous experiences, as they're more likely to go well than detailed plans. The less you try to control the situation, the less stress it will likely bring.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone may be about to hurt your feelings. This could taint the rest of the day for you if you spend it on your own, but thankfully, a pal should be there to pick you up when you're in need. Hiding yourself away will only prevent this friend from stepping in and helping to improve your spirits, so don't feel like you have to conceal your emotions from the people who love you most. Odds are, they'll want to help turn your frown upside down.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Self-criticism doesn't have to be harsh at this time. You might have set several goals for yourself to achieve in a short span of time, and if you don't reach the standards that you wanted to, the resulting disappointment could heavily weigh on your mind. Instead of being unhappy that you didn't hit the moon, be thankful that you landed among the stars. Others are likely paying attention to your hard work and planning to reward it. Keep up the good work!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The universe wants to help you escape any current creative dead ends. You may be stuck when it comes to a project that you're working on, and no matter how close you feel to the answer, it's probably going to be harder to solve than you were expecting. Try to get a second opinion from a fresh set of eyes -- or take a vote on what to do next. Brainstorming with the people around you can help you escape your mental block.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Understanding your emotions could be difficult today. Others may come to you expecting you to feel a certain way about a piece of news that they have, but you'll possibly react in a different way than either of you were expecting. This might be a time when you're not sure how to feel until later, so be patient with yourself. That said, you're also luckier when it comes to taking risks as well, so be bold and don't worry about feeling the "correct" way.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Secrets might be lurking at the tip of your tongue throughout the day. The idea of sharing some juicy gossip could tempt you, but spilling someone else's private information would ultimately hurt them -- and likely you as well. Someone may even be pressuring you to give up the information, but keep it to yourself to protect the hearts of your loved ones! The more loyal you are to the people you care about, the more fortunate the overall outcome should be.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The work you do now can be fulfilling, but the rewards at the end of the day might be less than you had thought. There could be an opportunity to help a friend out or even work for someone, and while it should still increase your abundance, you may not receive everything that was promised. Even if it's less impressive than what you were expecting, you could at least make some unexpected networking connections. Try to take the good with the bad.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A small windfall may bless your life right now, but confusion could lead to you losing it just as quickly. You might hit the jackpot or get amazing returns on an investment -- it's fair to be excited by those things! That said, this excitement can go to your head and have you buying things beyond your price range in an attempt to spend it all at once. Do your best to stay logical and save some for a rainy day.

