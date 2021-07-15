Daily horoscope for July 15, 2021

General Daily Insight for July 15, 2021
What needs healing in our lives can become obvious today as wounded Chiron turns retrograde at 12:41 pm EDT. Meanwhile, the Moon in relationship-oriented Libra provokes Mercury in emotional Cancer, so it might be hard to distinguish between people’s words and our pre-existing personal issues, making it easy to get our feelings hurt. Luckily, when the Sun makes a harmonious trine with creative Neptune, we’ll also have an opportunity to understand the stories of our lives in more optimistic ways.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Home could be a contentious place today, as you may feel tempted to bicker with others there. A resurgence of old wounds could be making you sensitive about yourself, and the people around you now might not be responsible for that. If you aren’t able to get along with others peacefully, it’s okay to withdraw and be alone until you feel better. What you really need is a place to rest and recharge, and home can be wherever you find that.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may belong to a group of people that shares your desire to improve the world. Even so, when it comes time to act on this, it could be hard to decide what should be your highest priority. You might be torn today between a communication-based task and more physical work. To break the tie and determine your greatest strength in the moment, it can help to reflect on what motivates you toward your goal. Either way, your heart is in the right place.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Idealism about how your career could save the world may cloud your ability to see how much money you’re really making. If you come up short financially, you might be tempted to gamble to close the gap. Stay strong and don’t let peer pressure push you into doing something reckless. Acknowledge the benefits and disadvantages of your own choices. If you can see you had your reasons, even though the results may not have been all you wanted, you can decide how to move forward.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your early background may be on your mind, as you reflect on how it shaped you. A current problem with an authority figure in particular could be digging up memories of how you felt when you were a child being pushed around by others. Remember that you’re no longer in the past and that, this time, things can end differently. Empower yourself by framing the story of your life in a way that emphasizes how you have grown and learned to conquer your challenges.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Secrets may not be safe with you today, because you could wind up revealing information that was supposed to be hidden. It might be more that something slips out as a result of poor boundaries than that you intentionally plan the disclosure, but it would be embarrassing either way. As you question yourself about how this happened, you may discover that there are some assumptions hiding in your worldview that aren’t helpful. Take advantage of this opportunity to correct your course.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Impressing others may be a priority for you right now, as you value your relationships in your community. If you feel like you don’t have enough to offer by just being yourself, you may be tempted to spend impulsively to keep up with peer pressure. Reflecting on your past money mistakes could help you get some perspective. Carrying today’s emotional vibe with you as you review them might help you discover that self-worth issues played a role then, too. Transformation begins with identifying the problem.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your career may be buzzing with potentially beneficial activity, however, the more emotional part of you might find all the chaos and hubbub stressful. Libras are keenly sensitive to relationship dynamics -- if people are changing places in your professional world, keeping track of which co-workers moved where could be weighing on you more than you realize. To minimize your load, try to stay focused on your own business for now. Everyone else will still be around when things settle down.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
An old health problem you thought was resolved may return. Instead of assuming the worst, try to reflect on what might have triggered a relapse. If you can make intellectual sense of your body’s seemingly random symptoms, they could become less intimidating to you. The fear that you have no control over what is happening may be worse than the symptoms themselves. Fitting these occurrences into a predictable pattern can help you make plans to prevent or manage them in the future.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Unraveling family secrets may intrigue you today, and your way of looking into them might not be strictly logical. A boost of intuition could tell you where to dig deeper. Though you may be excited about what you are learning, telling your friends about your findings at this point can distract you. Their suggestions, however well-intentioned, could throw you off your scent. Your biggest need now is to develop confidence in your own inner voice, and you can refine the details later.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Relationships can be full of power struggles for you at this time. A lot may go without saying between you and the other person, and there is both good and bad to that. However, practicing good communication could reveal that the conflict is about who is considered the authority in a particular issue at hand. This may take you back to a familiar dynamic from your childhood that dredges up old feelings, so try to remain grounded in the present moment.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Idealizing the process of working to make money may not be going well for you. If your financial results aren’t what you expected, it might be time to examine your philosophical views on work. It could become apparent that you’re living out a story that someone else told you. Even if the facts you learned secondhand aren’t entirely wrong, you may need to learn how to articulate a narrative and make a plan that resonates more with your own personal experiences.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Schemes to get rich quick might tempt you today. Even if you already have enough money to meet your financial needs, you could definitely be motivated by your emotional needs for security and recognition. The prospect of cold, hard figures in your bank account might seem more solid and achievable than other things in your life, but at least try to deal with the other things before you pursue any really risky enterprises. You could make more progress than you expect.