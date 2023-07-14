Daily horoscope for July 14, 2023

General Daily Insight for July 14, 2023

We're all learning to heal. Speedy Mercury grumbles at steady Saturn, making it hard to achieve our goals and overcome obstacles in our paths. Thankfully, the sensitive Moon collaborates with tender Chiron to remind us that healing is possible! We should change what we can for the better. Finally, the confident Sun sextiles innovative Uranus at 7:02 pm EDT to bring positive surprises that can improve our self-confidence. Let's make improvements where we can -- and leave the rest up to the universe.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Delays can discourage you. You might have been excited to start a new project or pass a test that would help you move toward your goals, but an unexpected setback could prevent you from taking a single step forward -- it may actually send you a few steps back. While this can feel like you should give up, try considering it as a cosmic invitation to pivot. Another surprise opportunity might inspire you to ask if what you're pursuing is really what you want.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may currently be encouraged to put yourself out there more. You might have been hoping that you'd be selected for a different career, a learning opportunity, or even to win a competition, but the answer that you get probably won't be what you were hoping for. Going back to your roots and connecting with your family members or other maternal figures in your life can strengthen you to work on your self-confidence until you're reinvigorated and ready to try again. Don't give up!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You might be at the mercy of people with authority over you. There are milestones that you want to reach in your life, but unfortunately, you're probably not able to make the rules for yourself -- and those who are could be making the rules work against you. Even when the odds aren't in your favor, make an effort to remain patient. Rules and authorities can both change, so while today's doors are closed, trust that an opening is coming for you in the near future.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your financial stability might be standing in the way of your true journey. It's possible that a lack of funds or steady income has been preventing you from embarking on the learning adventure that you want to take -- whether you'd prefer to go on an educational trip or enroll in an enriching course. Don't give up! Do a little digging and see if you can find some supplementary assistance or a more cost-effective way to get from point A to point B.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You might be scared to explore your personal depth. Even if you're regularly in touch with your usual emotions and feel that you know who you are as a vivacious Leo, you could be ignoring your shadow side and avoiding the parts of yourself that you feel shameful about. Spending some time analyzing why you'd rather not acknowledge your shadow can increase your confidence -- perhaps you can entirely release any remaining guilt! You're allowed to set down whatever burdens you've picked up.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your spiritual goals might be eluding you. Other people are potentially distracting you from these goals, sprinkling in their opinions and advice and confusing you on your priorities in life, tugging you down someone else's path rather than your own. When you realize that you're doing things that you didn't formerly care about, you could feel resentful toward those who turned you around. Instead of blindly following the plans that they're setting for you, make sure that YOU care about what you're doing.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Hidden enemies might be blocking your success. If you have a friend or a family member who hears your plans and always seems to have criticisms and never any praise, this person could be trying to sway you more than usual. Their intentions for you may or may not be positive, but regardless of their aims, their advice is unlikely to pan out in the way that you hoped. Looking within and giving yourself permission to gently refute them might be your most empowering route.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A creative block could now be putting pressure on you. This block may prevent you from coming up with solutions to problems or working on a special project -- or even cause you to feel like you're in a haze when communicating with others. Calling a friend or doing mundane activities like chores can give your mind room to wander and find the answer to your problems while you're focused on other things. Stepping back from the problem should aid in solving it.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Being out of your comfort zone might shove you onto your back foot. You may normally enjoy expanding your horizons, but today, the place or activity could be especially unfamiliar or uncomfortable for you, inciting worries about getting stuck or feeling out of place. Opening your mind to this unfamiliar place and its people should allow you to pass the time, because shutting yourself off to anything new will only make time seem to stretch out. Absorb what you can while you're there.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You can be your own worst enemy at this time. Perhaps you've isolated yourself or taken on more work than you should have. Setting specifics aside, it's often hard to combat negative self-talk or an endless to-do list, but someone could be about to arrive and break up the monotony. A friend may scoop you out of your self-imposed slog and remind you of all the beauty in the world -- at a park, museum, or any place where creativity blooms. Avoid fighting yourself.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The peace that you want might not come today. You'll possibly clash with a peer or acquaintance that you want to have a solid relationship with, but that could be difficult to accomplish under the current circumstances. They want one outcome while you want another, and without some compromise, this can end in an unfortunate way. Do your best to talk with them -- and be honest regarding how much you care about them and the issue. Try to meet in the middle.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There might be more work right now than one person can handle. You'll possibly be assigned several tasks that you're unprepared for, or you may have a big job at home that needs to be taken care of in a very short amount of time. While you can understandably feel overwhelmed with the amount of effort these duties will require, have faith in yourself and trust that you can only do the best that you can do. Anything else is outside of your control.

