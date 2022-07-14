Daily horoscope for July 14, 2022

General Daily Insight for July 14, 2022

Clarity and peace could be difficult to come by at the moment. Thoughtful Venus in Gemini squares confusing Neptune in Pisces at 1:24 am EDT, potentially snagging us with emotional reactions to any misunderstandings or miscommunications. The Moon then slides into detached Aquarius, supporting us as we think through our feelings and try to communicate clearly. Finally, Luna squares stubborn Mars in Taurus, forcing us to decide between staying logically detached or passionately pursuing what we want. Work hard to stay balanced.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You might have to choose between holding on tighter or letting go completely. It can be hard to know what you really want, but someone may be pushing you to make a decision, or the situation that you're in might demand that you choose now. Take some time away from whatever or whoever is pushing you so hard, and try to make a decision that is genuine. Peer pressure often doesn't lead to the best results, so be true to yourself!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A difficult encounter with an authority figure may catch you off-guard at any moment. This could be a parent, a teacher, a boss, or even a government official. This person might enforce their authority to make you do something that you're not interested in doing, which can cause a rift between you, even if you normally have a good relationship. That said, pushing back against their wishes may spark their anger. For now, following their instructions might be the best way to keep the peace.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You could be trying to rush your recuperation. Whether you're healing from physical or emotional wounds, pushing yourself past these perceived weaknesses may be tempting. Don't push your body or your soul too far! Going through with this rushed recovery will likely have less than favorable results, and today, it would be better to trust the process and allow yourself any time that you need. You don't want to take one step forward and then have to move two steps back.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Finding privacy may be difficult at this time. You might find yourself being interrupted or intruded upon by multiple people throughout the day, frustrating you as you try to make personal space. As overwhelming as times like this can be, taking out your frustration on another person or lashing out at someone who's aggravating your emotional state could lead to problems later on. Count to ten, remind yourself that this too shall pass, and don't let them get the best of you.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your current reputation may get you in trouble with someone more powerful than you are. A jealous person could be spreading a negative rumor about you -- whether or not it's true, this information about you might precede you, leading an authority figure to use it as an excuse to treat you negatively. Try not to let someone else's perception of you get you down, because you know the truth about yourself. Hold your head up high and handle yourself with grace.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may now be more critical than usual, Virgo. Depending on where your sharp eyes are focused, this can be both a good and a bad thing. You might want to avoid speaking up every time you notice a mistake in someone's thought process or a flaw in their appearance -- try to stick with pointing out things that could be fixed quickly, like a bit of chocolate on the corner of their mouth. Constructive criticism could get destructive if not used sparingly.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Unclear instructions might be frustrating you. Someone that you're doing your best to help out could have given you directions on what they wanted from you, but somewhere the wires have probably gotten crossed between you. Whether they delivered bad information to you, or you misunderstood what they were trying to tell you, it likely hasn't resulted in the outcome they wanted. Try not to be discouraged! With a little extra work, you can still find a good solution without assigning blame to anyone.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The current passions of others may oppose your core morals. Someone might be gung-ho about making changes that seem to be progressive to them, but they may actually just be changing for the sake of change. It's alright to be interested in doing things the traditional way in this situation. While you're no stranger to regeneration and transformation, Scorpio, you might want to speak up for what you believe in preserving. Whether or not anything changes in the end, at least you'll know you tried.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Motivation could be lacking today. You might not have had a chance to get the amount of rest that you need, which can easily take a toll on you now. Don't be discouraged! Even if you end up having to drag yourself around town to finish everything on your to-do list, it's likely that a lot was asked of you in the first place. It's okay to need a break, so prioritize getting some extra sleep when the day is done.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your desire to put yourself out there may be competing with the urge to blend into the shadows at this time. It's harder to be embarrassed if you're never vulnerable with others, but that also makes it more difficult to connect with people. While putting yourself out there is usually a good idea, today it might result in getting the attention of someone that you don't want to interact with. It might be best to keep your heart off of your sleeve for now.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your sensitivity might be triggered today by someone else's brash commentary. Even if you normally have a very good grip on your emotions, this person may push your buttons in a way that you weren't expecting them to. Since it hits so close to home, you could react in a way that only makes things worse if you don't think first. Tread carefully with your words, even if they're not doing so -- especially if they have any kind of authority over you.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your thoughts may take on a blunt nature right now. You might not be aware of how others perceive you right now, and you could think that something is unspoken but obvious, but they're not on the same page at all. Joking around in gray areas or speaking on sensitive subjects should be avoided today, especially if you're trying to impress someone who is your superior. You don't have to be fake, but if you have nothing nice to say, consider simply not saying anything.

