Daily horoscope for July 12, 2021

Advice on how to run your family life may be coming your way, whether you want it or not! You might come across this advice in a book you've sought out yourself, or perhaps a friend just goes off unsolicited, but whatever you are hearing may not resonate with you. If the backseat drivers seem to be missing some crucial piece of the unique dynamics of your family, you don’t have to do what they say. Your family members are individuals, and your best bet for unsnarling things with them is probably talking to them directly.