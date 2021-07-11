Daily horoscope for July 11, 2021

General Daily Insight for July 11, 2021
Our feelings start to find their way into our speech today as communicator Mercury enters sensitive Cancer at 4:35 pm EDT. This offers us great emotional power that we could use to help or harm ourselves and others around us. As the Moon in dramatic Leo tangles with stern Saturn and rebellious Uranus this evening, however, our first impulse might be to react wildly to any provocation. Solving our real problems could be hard when minor issues are far easier to find.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may feel like your community is pushing back on you or suppressing you, but this provocation only gives you renewed clarity about why you value what you value. You might feel especially emotional about your background or your family, so lashing out could be tempting if you feel like someone is disrespecting that. On the other hand, defending your family’s honor in public might be easier than directly talking to them about how deep your feelings are. Stretch your comfort zone today and do what scares you.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
An authority figure may push you that much too far today, convincing you to finally talk back to them. You have the emotional power to state your case, and this can get the people around you to take your side -- at least in the moment. However, if these allies conveniently vanish when you have to deal with the consequences, you could feel even more alone than before. Such an incident could at least show you the holes that need filling in your support system.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Financial matters may be on your mind more than usual right now. This might push you to be very precise when communicating with others, as you can see how speaking in an unclear way could literally cost you something. If you are being vague because you fear that someone is judging you or threatening to punish you, you might feel resentful at first. When you consider how embracing the specific details can actually help you achieve your goals, however, you could make surprising progress.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Money may feel tight for you, and this pressure could motivate you to reach out to your social network in search of new earning opportunities. With communicator Mercury entering your sign today, you’ll get a boost in your capacity to explain yourself to others, making this a good time to update your social media presence. People who already have some familiarity with you might get a clearer sense of how your skills intersect with their needs, and connections can grow from there.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Making your mark on the world could be easier than getting validation in your close relationships today, and this might not be the first time in your life that you have had such an experience. Mercury can now help you articulate your hidden motivations better than usual, so reflect on your attitude toward achievement and what you hope to get out of it. Whether or not you wind up in the spotlight, you will have a greater positive impact by coming from a healthy place.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Conflict may arise between taking care of your responsibilities and pursuing adventure today. The deciding factor might be your own energy level, and it could be calling you to rest! Both the responsibilities and the adventure will still be there tomorrow if you step back for now. Meanwhile, your friends might have a lot to say, so you could reach out to someone you haven’t heard from in a while if you absolutely must check something off your to-do list.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your social network might bring you a new professional opportunity -- whether or not you were looking for one. Since unfortunately not all friendships can survive the jump to working together, use your keen eye for interpersonal dynamics to assess how changing boundaries would change the relationship before you accept the offer. The workplace might demand a more serious side of you than your friend is used to seeing, which could be jarring for them. This opportunity may, however, be just the transformative experience you need.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Domestic demands may feel like heavy weights dragging down your ambitions. With intellectual Mercury now boosting your capacity for philosophy, you’re probably able to work that into quite the overarching narrative about how the whole world is against you. However, it’s possible that your current challenge is ultimately a sign that you can’t do everything all by yourself. Reaching out to another person for help could solve this struggle, allowing you to write a happy ending to your story.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Taking care of your responsibilities may get you out and about more than usual today -- which is probably a welcome adventure. At the same time, you may be focused on complex financial matters like taxes, retirement planning, and insurance, so you might check whether you need to consult with a professional about any of that. If you see these matters as intimidating, realize they are actually learning opportunities. Putting your affairs in order now can give you the freedom to enjoy greater exploration later.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Fiscal restraint may be easier to stick to if you have a sense of your specific financial goals. Right now you could be on the verge of figuring out how to use your funds in a way that truly nourishes your needs for pleasure and personal growth, rather than pilfering it away. Consider talking this over with someone you trust for guidance. Taking care of yourself like this can help you reach your goals and make your commitments sustainable.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The way out of a relationship conflict in your home could be reconfiguring responsibilities so they are spread more equitably. When you finally see the right configuration, you may wonder how it did not occur to you sooner. However practical you may usually be, your way of thinking about this mundane realm can be surprisingly emotional now; your attitude toward fairness may consider past grievances that still sit with you today. Stay focused on the matter at hand, and you could actually get things to work.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Taking care of your responsibilities might be frustrating today -- if you can, it’s okay to give in to the temptation to talk rather than work. Mercury is encouraging you to think about how to express yourself and have fun, and the people around you might have some good ideas as well! Wit and creativity have a frivolous reputation, but they can ultimately help you address more serious challenges in their own way. A good laugh might even motivate you to get back to work.