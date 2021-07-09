Daily horoscope for July 9, 2021

General Daily Insight for July 9, 2021
What we nurture, we get more of. Today the Moon’s friendly sextile to innovative Uranus waters whatever seeds we have planted and helps our creative efforts grow. The Moon’s challenging square to sensitive Chiron, however, may show whatever we have neglected to give proper nourishment. When the New Moon in Cancer takes place at 9:17 pm EDT, we can refresh our approach to taking care of ourselves, as well as the people and things we care about, by incorporating these findings going forward.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Home may be a cozy place for you now, but you might also feel like the cocoon of domestic life holds you back from expressing yourself in some ways. While almost any commitment puts some limits on your freedom, the financial or logistical stability that comes from your residence can give you the support you need to do your own thing. Putting some extra attention into your living space now will help it to nurture you in return.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may be looking for a big conversation today, but you could take it hard if the other person tells you something you don’t want to hear. If this happens, ask yourself what you expected them to tell you. Maybe you were looking for the offensive words to come out of their mouth, but aren't so prepared to admit them to yourself. Harsh statements that are obviously false are easier to take than those that are a little bit true. Either way, self-awareness is ultimately a good thing.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Trying to keep up with the Joneses may be stressful for you, as you might feel like you do not measure up when you look at how your peers seem to be doing financially. Of course, you can't ever know the whole story about anyone else, but you can shift your focus to your own story and use what resources you have to support your secret dreams. Investing in yourself will feel empowering, and the benefits could grow with time.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You could feel especially in tune with your body today, and this is a great opportunity for you to alter or add to your appearance. If there is a change like a unique haircut or tattoo you have always wanted, but a parent or other authority figure stopped you from getting it in the past, you might see if you are still interested. Your own judgment is the most important at this point, but as a nice bonus, your peers will probably admire whatever you choose.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Rest and relaxation can greatly rejuvenate you today. Even if you do not believe you deserve a day of quiet, reflecting alone could be just what you need to get clarity on your professional goals. You might try turning to a book or mentor for guidance, yet it can be a letdown to admit that such sources do not always have the answers. Answers are within you, so allow yourself the time and space to receive them.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your current sense of adventure may attract friends and acquaintances to join your explorations. The tradeoff is that you might not get to do everything your own way when others are involved. Although this can be frustrating, try to pick your battles. Be open to negotiation on the topics that are not really a big deal, but don't compromise on something that is truly important to you, or else you could spend the day feeling resentful instead of joyful.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Professional relationships may come into focus for you. Libras are known for their social nature, and you really do care about people. However, it could become obvious to you now that you put a lot of one-sided effort into nurturing people who are indifferent to you. You might discover that you have become the "parent" in your workplace who single-handedly takes care of everyone. Instead, what you need is a partner or team of partners who will support you like you support them.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Adventure may be calling you today. Whether it is a physical or intellectual journey you are drawn to, though, you might feel that your responsibilities are holding you back from diving in as deeply as you would like. Sharing your desires and frustrations with someone close can be a great opportunity to strengthen your relationship and to brainstorm options. Your collaborator could have ideas on how to make the logistics work, so do not give up no matter how full your calendar seems.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Today you may discover the answer to a deep mystery that you didn’t even realize was weighing on you. What sets off your quest could be something totally routine that sparks a realization. It might turn out that, a long time ago, you started doing something in an unusual way to get around self-image or self-expression issues, but today you discover that this work-around is no longer necessary in your life. Letting go of this habit will confirm the progress you've made.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Feelings of exhaustion and resentment may be setting in on both sides of a significant relationship in your life, especially if your connection has gotten too weighed down by the responsibilities of maintaining a household together. You might need to plan something fun with this person to renew your emotional bond. The tedium of duty tends to erase the individuality of everyone involved, so make an effort to focus on what makes each of you uniquely excited.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You have an opportunity to get your routine in order today in a way that really makes your home life hum. However, making it happen may require some hard conversations with the people you live with. If they are able to clearly see how the changes you propose will also benefit them, they might be more likely to go along with the plan. Still, you do need to maintain a sense of where your control begins and ends.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Spending may be tempting today, but you might keep more of your money if you get in touch with what really makes you happy. Though you may be concerned that focusing on your happiness is selfish, you are less likely to get distracted by things that look interesting in the moment but are not really what you want when you are attuned to your own desires. If you have trouble discerning this on your own, a good conversation with someone else could help.