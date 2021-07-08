Daily horoscope for July 8, 2021

General Daily Insight for July 8, 2021
We want to know the truth, but not really. As inquisitive Mercury awkwardly nudges withholding Pluto, we might start digging into something, and then wish we hadn’t. We may be in a mood to idealize security as the sensitive Moon forms a harmonious trine with optimistic Jupiter. However, Venus makes a provocative square with impulsive Uranus at 3:25 pm EDT, reveling in the potential for surprise. Our illusions might be shattered, but liberation could be the eventual result after the dust settles.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may reflect on your family background in an idealized way today. Still, a financial issue could motivate you to look deeper, and once you start searching for details, you might find it is hard to get a consistent story from or about your parents or other older relatives. You might be battling against someone else’s pride, especially if they feel ashamed of something regarding money or romance, but they may be more forthcoming if you can demonstrate you are not judging them.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Money should come down to just the facts and figures, however, expectations that you hold about how things should go for you financially might be making it more complicated than that. Furthermore, your friends may be encouraging you to take an overly optimistic view of what you can afford. A surprise at home, however, could force you to confront your financial reality now. Even if you are concerned about others being disappointed with you in the moment, the truth will ultimately set you free.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A boss, parent, or other authority figure may be very good to you financially right now, however, you might need to look at whether their benevolence comes with strings attached. A surprising interaction or revelation may lead you to see just how much this arrangement constrains your ability to express yourself. Even if you decide that the benefits are worth the costs of maintaining the status quo, you will be more empowered if you are aware that you are making this choice.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Although you may be feeling confident that you are a living example of your highest ideals, dealing with the odd frustrations that seem to come out of nowhere in a close relationship today could prove otherwise. Friends of yours who are not involved in the situation might see it clearly enough to call you out on your contradictions. As much as this may be upsetting in the moment, if you take in what they are saying, it could help you get in touch with your deeper values.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may be more visible than usual in your work or public life today, leading you to reconsider which parts are really working for you. You could be questioning messages you have received from society about your work habits -- maybe you've been told something that your present circumstances prove to be inaccurate. You could also benefit now from looking at financial matters you take for granted, like taxes or your retirement plan, to see if they are set up in the most advantageous way possible for you.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Achieving your personal goals might not be as straightforward as you'd like. As clear as your stated ambitions may be, you could sabotage yourself if you feel like they don’t give you enough room for self-expression. If it is hard to identify exactly what you need to express, you might try intentionally telling one of your secrets to give yourself some breathing room. Idealizing one of your close relationships in public may also be a way for you to get positive attention today.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You like the world to make sense, but the dynamics of your family may be pushing you to a primal level not found in your preferred realm of rationality. Focusing on your work to get ahead professionally might seem like a more secure path. What could really comfort you, however, is the news. Seeing upheaval in the larger world may actually give you validation that you are not the only one dealing with turmoil, and that can at least make you feel less alone.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A close relationship of yours may help you professionally in an unexpected way. The new opportunity that comes from this could give you freedom to explore and express yourself. In the excitement of the moment, however, be sure to pin down the financial and logistical details of whatever is being proposed before you commit to anything. Though this conversation might not be fun to have, any misunderstanding resulting from a lack of clarity at this point has the potential to damage your relationship later.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
A conversation may be necessary in a significant relationship, but you might be reluctant to put all your resources out on the table. Maybe there are things you do not want to share in this context because you feel that they belong to your family. Whatever you decide to do with the resources you have this ambivalence about, this relationship probably does need some fresh ideas for sharing the responsibilities of everyday life, so focus your energy on making a plan for that.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Taking a risk and opening up could get you some financial help. You are especially capable of telling others what is going on with you now, and someone listening might be moved to contribute more easily than you would expect. The hardest part could be that accepting their generosity challenges your view of yourself as someone who is self-reliant. They are probably giving to you because they value the relationship you have built with them over time, though, so you can take pride in that.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
A sense of security could come from your money today and the hard work you put in to earn it. You may want to lean on the successful, predictable quality of this exchange, especially if your efforts to loosen up and express yourself only seem to bring frustration and disappointment lately. Thankfully, a close relationship might be able to jolt you out of this rut and reinvigorate your potential to enjoy life. You cannot do everything yourself, so let a loved one help you in this way.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
The good news is your responsibilities might be lighter than usual today. What could interfere with your relaxation, however, is feeling guilty about others' expectations if you think you should be working harder. Realize that you don’t know the whole story of why anyone else is busier than you are now -- and that you don’t know how things will go for you in the future, either. You don’t need to dramatically brag to people about your easy day, just focus on your own present moment and enjoy it.