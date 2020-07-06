Daily horoscope for July 6, 2020

General Daily Insight for July 6, 2020
After feeling the weight of restriction heavily bearing down, we could experience a powerful release today. The moody Moon and forbidding Saturn meet in repressed Capricorn, making it difficult to express ourselves freely. But darkness gives way to light when Luna moves into free-wheeling Aquarius at 6:08 am EDT. Instead of being wary of others, we may welcome the opportunity to interact with folks from different walks of life. A loving conversation may even take place as the Moon makes a sweet trine with affectionate Venus. Hearts are open now.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You’re surrounded by exceptional people who appreciate your pioneer spirit. Lean on your support group today when you get nervous about making a daring proposal. They’ll give you the necessary pep talks to put this idea into motion. Instead of trying to blend in with the crowd, set yourself apart from the competition. Be outrageous, brash, and bold. You could get several rejections, but eventually, you’ll get the one “yes” you need to proceed. Perfect your pitch and make it whenever possible. When you get what you're asking for, it will be worth the wait.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your reputation as a humanitarian could attract blessings your way. Take this opportunity to promote a nonprofit organization or fundraiser that’s close to your heart. You’ll do such a good job spreading the word that you might be offered a paying job by a charitable institution. Earning a living by making the world a better place will satisfy you on so many levels. If you’re not looking for a job, you could launch a volunteer effort in your spare time. This will be a labor of love.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Reaching the top of your game is important. After a period of stagnation that was beyond your control, you could finally have a chance to get some advanced education or training. Start filling out the lengthy application today. Instead of giving answers designed to impress the admissions committee, be honest. Your unique outlook often generates a good impression. You should have no trouble with the interview process; your sparkling personality will help you clear the final hurdle between you and your desired program. Turn on your signature charm.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
A greater measure of freedom can come when an inheritance, legal settlement, or royalty payment arrives today. It’s a great day to treat yourself. Making a lavish purchase, going on getaway by yourself, or finding an unusual outing can lift your spirits. Someone in your life may think you're being extravagant, but you’re always working hard to make others comfortable -- there’s nothing wrong with putting your own needs first for a change. When you hold yourself like royalty, others will follow suit. It’s up to you to show people how you want to be treated.
Leo
July 23-August 22
A close relationship can help you see life in a different way. You enjoy having your assumptions challenged. That’s why you like spending so much time with the one person who is willing to contradict you. The two of you treat debates as signs of affection. Recently, this friend, colleague, or romantic partner may have been urging you to pursue a creative dream. Take their advice today. Learning how to play music, act, or paint will give you a new lease on life. Make sure to express your gratitude for your cheerleader’s support.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Taking an original approach to a work project could pay off handsomely. You’ve always been interested in doing things as efficiently and resourcefully as possible. When you observe a wasteful method, you're inspired to develop a better one. As a result, you could save a great deal of money for your employer. If you’re self-employed, this innovation can cause you to outperform the competition by a wide margin. However, if you’re looking for a job, you could find one involving art, luxury goods, or entertainment today. Apply for a position that seems beyond reach.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You could attract favorable attention for your creative work by offering something fresh and unique. The market is already saturated with tradition and conformity. That's not what people want. If fellow artists are painting, then create pottery. If competitors are making things in only one color or style, invent something bold. Trust your instincts and think outside the box. If you've recently begun a project and aren't happy with the outcome of your first attempt, try again. Your willingness to keep working until you hit upon the right formula is admirable.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You could be willing to take an emotional risk today. Laying your cards on the table will put you on an exciting new path. You may adopt a different belief system, break from a family tradition, or relocate to another area. Your nearest and dearest will support this change, recognizing that your passionate nature can’t be contained by a conventional arrangement. If you need financial support to fund your breakthrough, apply for a loan or scholarship. The funding you need can come easily, especially when you assume it’s on the way. Stay positive.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Learning about an unusual subject today will be both intriguing and beneficial. Someone with your remarkable brain isn’t content to focus on one area; you have many different interests. Spending time on a topic that has nothing to do with work will be liberating. Because this activity won’t be tied to making money, you can be more experimental with it. If you're taking a class, there's also the added benefit of meeting others who share your interest. The people you meet will be unlike anyone else in your social circle.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
When left to your own devices, you produce work that is both original and superior. Whether or not you're already employed, pursuing a freelance job today will be worth the time and effort. Customers and clients will pay good money for your level of excellence. Send out applications to several companies, even if they’re not advertising for help. Someone who sees your resume and work samples may be so impressed that they suggest an interview anyway. Emphasizing your unique abilities could help you land this position. Make a point of standing out.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You're determined to get your way today. Be confident in sharing your ideas, even at the risk of being rejected. If someone turns down your proposals, hold your ground. You’ve been blessed with natural tenacity. Use this gift to steamroll over any objections you encounter. Once you get access to the supplies, technical equipment, or financing you're asking for, you’ll be able to get a promising project off the ground. When you can focus less on the business side and more on the creative, your whole mood will lighten.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
It’s always been easy for you to tune into other people’s moods. Use this instinctive ability to intuit a family member's mood today. Once you get an idea of what they need, it will be much easier to work together. With the two of you on the same page, you can cultivate a happier home life. Devise a way to divide chores, rework rooms, or create a schedule that makes life easier for everyone involved. If you live on your own, think about getting a roommate or hiring a cleaning service. Either arrangement can bring more leisure to your life.