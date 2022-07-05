Daily horoscope for July 5, 2022

General Daily Insight for July 5, 2022

As energy shifts, passion becomes dedication. Mars moves into the grounded sign of Taurus at 2:04 am EDT, and Mercury jumps into the sensitive sign of Cancer only minutes afterward. Mercury blends harmoniously with Mars as they start their journeys in their respective signs, helping us to understand the emotional undercurrents and mental foundations in our relationships. As the Moon enters harmonious Libra, we're able to mend what needs fixing and give thanks for what's strong. Healing builds strong cornerstones for our futures.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Jumpstarts for abundance could be coming in hot! With a focused drive for creating new stability in your finances and connecting with the people in your life, you're able to build on the bonds that you've already created with others in order to make more close-knit friendships and emotionally close relationships. You don't necessarily have to spill all of your secrets or make intense promises, just show them that you care about them and that you'll be there for them when they need you.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's time to get things done! You likely have been reinvigorated and your brain can now operate at double speed, so tap in to your power and find that to-do list that you haven't seen in a while. You may not always have access to this energy, so take advantage of it while you can to finish any difficult tasks that you've been putting off. Once you've finished them, it might feel like a weight has been lifted right off of your shoulders.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Dreams can become reality at this time. There could be goals that you felt were unrealistic or unlikely to come true for you at this point in your life, but you may be able to take real, solid steps toward those dreams today. Consider reaching out to someone who can help connect you with a desirable project (professional or personal) or talking to someone that you've been interested in getting to know better. Today, you can make life happen your way.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You're now able to take inspiration from the people around you. People who you didn't expect to provide you with advice or inspiration could motivate you to level up in your lifestyle. You may also see situations that were once cold and stagnant begin to heat up and move ahead -- right when you thought that there was nothing new or exciting happening there. Life can surprise you with its speed once it starts picking up, so be ready to keep up with it!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your work behind the scenes could be recognized at any moment. If you've been toiling away when no one was paying attention, the fruits of your labor should be almost ready. People will likely notice the results! What you work to achieve in the dark will eventually come to light. Authority figures should be paying attention to see who's getting the real work done and taking note of your efforts. Don't give up on what you're working for just because it hasn't fully materialized yet.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Expand your circle should go smoothly at the moment. Friends come and go as life pulls you in different directions, but it could now be time to fill any empty social spaces left in your life. You're not meant to always be alone, and some activities need a group of people to do them together. See if you can meet someone through a friend you already have, or head out and do something fun on your own. You may meet a new pal there!

Libra

September 23-October 22

It may be time for a new era. You may have undergone an inner change and now want to represent it on the outside with a new look or attitude. Reinventing your style can be difficult, especially when you've stuck with a certain image for a while. That said, listen to your heart if it's telling you things are getting stale. Give in and allow yourself to change anything that no longer sparks joy. Out with the old, in with the new!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

An adventure with a loved one might be a great idea! If your routine feels like the same old boring stuff, that could strangle the fun in your connection, no matter how smoothly life is running otherwise. This could be a family member, a friend, or even a significant other. No matter who this person is to you, make sure that you make memories with them now. Odds are, they've been hoping to shake things up and break the monotony as well.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You could currently be very good at keeping your deepest feelings concealed so that no one can use them to hurt you, but doing so could start to feel like no one really knows you after a while. The universe is encouraging you to open up to someone close to you -- as long as it feels right. Talking about your inner emotions might get easier as the Moon enters Libra. Let this person open up to you too! You may both feel lighter afterward.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone intriguing might spark your interest at this time. They could be a new friend or even a romantic interest -- either way, you'll probably have an opportunity to deepen your connection if you make an effort. This might not be something that falls right into your lap, but your own initiative and vulnerability could open doors for you. You may have been thinking about them a lot recently, but not acting on your thoughts. Don't hide from what you want!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It might be time for you to escape and relax, especially if you've been working really hard lately. Even if it's not a traditional job, you likely still deserve a well-earned nap, spa treatment, or even a day trip. This could be a solo jaunt, a couple's getaway, or an outing with friends -- just make sure that you're relaxing and replenishing your energy in your preferred way. Slowing down for a day might be hard, but the rewards should be more than worth it.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Knowledge is power -- and you can become quite powerful right now. Your brain may be more attuned to learning information and focusing on new topics, so this is a great time for studying and actually retaining the things you learn. Even if you aren't in a specific class or working toward a diploma or degree, you can still use this time to learn about what interests you or gain a new skill to improve your resume. Use that brainpower!

