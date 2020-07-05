Daily horoscope for July 5, 2020

General Daily Insight for July 5, 2020
Powerful structures may be forced to either change or crumble. The Lunar Eclipse in corporate Capricorn occurs at 12:44 am EDT, bringing an abrupt end to the status quo. The old order is giving way to new approaches to businesses, professional relationships, and governance. Fighting the trend can create stress, but embracing it will trigger relief. Later in the day, the sympathetic Moon makes a supportive angle to idealistic Neptune, helping most of us to see the positive side of upheaval. However, Luna’s later conjunctions to exaggerating Jupiter and controlling Pluto can cause overreactions. Keep a level head.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your current career path could be drying up, prompting you to look for another line of work. You’re not the type who enjoys upholding stuffy traditions; an innovator like you gravitates toward cutting-edge trends, technologies, and mindsets. As a result, you could experience great success in a field that thrives on risk. A secret supporter may even recommend you for a job with their employer, in return for the help you gave them in the past. When you get invited to a job interview, you can thank your karma.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your personal beliefs are being tested. When someone challenges an assertion today, don’t get defensive; try seeing things from their point of view. After doing so, it's possible you will become even more convinced that your outlook makes sense. If that’s the case, don’t double down on the debate. Graciously thank the person who challenged you and withdraw from the argument. If, however, you come across information that alters your perceptions, be willing to release your old stance. Some people may see you as a flip-flopper, but that’s better than clinging to an idea that no longer serves you.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Settling some debts can make you feel so much better about the future. Even if you’re not due to make a payment to your credit card account or loan, do it anyway. Repaying borrowed money from a friend will also cultivate feelings of well-being today. You’re in a much more stable financial position than you realize. When you focus on what you have, rather than what you lack, the abundance you seek will come. Even if you’re hit with an unexpected expense, you can rest assured you will find the means to cover it
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Eclipses always have a powerful effect on you, and this one is no exception. A close relationship has reached a turning point, and it’s time to decide whether you want to stay in this union or move on to greener pastures. Let emotion be your guide. If the thought of breaking free fills you with relief, then it’s time to part ways. If you want to keep this person close, then it’s time to take your attention off what is going wrong and make a long list of all the wonderful aspects of your relationship. Gratitude is a powerful magnet for positivity.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Breaking a bad habit may be one of the most empowering things you will ever do. While this transformation will take time and may require working with a coach, changing your diet, or attending a rehabilitation program, the time to act is now. Financial assistance from a government program is available if you need it. Don’t be intimidated by the application process; a compassionate supporter may be able to help you fill out forms so they get in the system quickly and efficiently. People want to see you succeed.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You’re ready to devote more time to enjoying life, but this probably means breaking off a few time-consuming activities. While it’s admirable that you do so much to help your loved ones and community, your jam-packed schedule is taking a toll on you. Feel free to back out of some obligations today. You don’t need to give an elaborate explanation; simply explain you are exhausted. Treat yourself to a day of pampering instead. Enjoy sensual pleasures like a scented bath, gourmet meal, or an afternoon nap. Your energy and positive attitude will be back in no time.
Libra
September 23-October 22
A change in residence could be in the cards today. If you get a good job that requires living in another part of the world, it might be wise to take it. Getting a change of scenery will expand your mind and your excitement for the future. It will also make you less dependent on loved ones. Although your family means well, they can sometimes make you feel guilty about pursuing the lifestyle you desire. After putting some distance between you, it will be easier to cultivate the domestic life you’ve always dreamed of.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Filling the gaps in your knowledge has become critical. Instead of relying on others to perform essential tasks for you, learn how to perform them yourself. This can include anything from taking driving lessons to learning how to use a piece of technology to doing a home repair. You’ll be delighted by how quickly you take to these lessons, not to mention the confidence they will bring. There’s even a good chance that you and your instructor will become influential figures in each other’s lives. Destiny is at work today.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Developing a higher regard for yourself is a healthy endeavor right now. You’re tired of feeling controlled by someone else’s whims. By taking responsibility for your feelings, you can finally break away from a toxic situation today. Get into the habit of repeating positive affirmations in the mirror. Look into your own eyes as you praise your decisions, appearance, and personality. This could feel awkward at first, but persist. You are training your brain to see the good. When this knowledge sinks in, you’ll have no problem fulfilling your considerable potential.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Containing your feelings may no longer be an option. It’s time to speak truth to power, even if it means losing a job or place of influence. You’ve always believed in following the rules, but not at the expense of losing your soul. When you notice people that are acting in ways that dehumanize or belittle others, challenge them in a public setting. Everyone may be shocked by your outburst, because you're normally so good at maintaining a professional attitude during times of trial. Take off this mask and reveal the strength of your convictions.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The ties that bind are loosening, allowing you to make a move in your favor. Moving out of an administrative role into an executive one will be a source of pride. Instead of having to get everything approved by a supervisor, you'll be the one making the decisions, which will cause your productivity to soar. Your impressive output could even put you in line for a big promotion. Give yourself credit today for having adhered to some strict rules while you've proven your worth. These sacrifices are paying off, both personally and professionally.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your heart is longing for belonging. Put all of your energy toward relationships that make you feel uplifted and supported today. Keep your distance from people, stories, and organizations that go against what you stand for. If a troubled friendship falls by the wayside, grieve it, but then move on. However, if you are feeling alienated, sneak off to a quiet place that feels comforting. Imagine yourself being a part of a group of like-minded artists and activists like you've always dreamed of. Imagination is a key part of manifestation.