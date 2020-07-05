Daily horoscope for July 5, 2020

Your personal beliefs are being tested. When someone challenges an assertion today, don’t get defensive; try seeing things from their point of view. After doing so, it's possible you will become even more convinced that your outlook makes sense. If that’s the case, don’t double down on the debate. Graciously thank the person who challenged you and withdraw from the argument. If, however, you come across information that alters your perceptions, be willing to release your old stance. Some people may see you as a flip-flopper, but that’s better than clinging to an idea that no longer serves you.