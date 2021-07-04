Daily horoscope for July 4, 2021

General Daily Insight for July 4, 2021
Fireworks are likely today as the Moon in usually placid Taurus tangles with explosive Uranus and Mars. The things we take for granted might just blow up. The trigger for the explosions, however, could be our own sensitive sides demanding attention, as the Sun squares wounded Chiron at 11:39 am EDT. If we make an effort to be aware of the emotional needs of those around us, we may be able to use the day’s intense energy for productive breakthroughs rather than senseless destruction.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your usual confidence may waver today as you feel more vulnerable and in need of acceptance. You could particularly feel that your family falls short of meeting these needs for you, especially if your values are different from theirs. You may be ready to aggressively defend your principles at any opportunity, however, you could make surprising progress if you focus on giving others a safe space to open up about their wounds. Some people who seem harsh are not any kinder to themselves than they are to you.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
People near you like neighbors or siblings could drive you crazy today, and you might be the one who seems unhinged as you defend your turf. Is the issue really what these people did, though, or did the incident somehow reopen old wounds? It may be hard for you to talk productively about what is bothering you in the moment because you might not feel very in-the-moment now -- you may be drifting in and out of your past. Wait until you feel more grounded before you confront anyone.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You could be feeling a little isolated these days, especially if you have a sense that your social network doesn't share some of your most important values. It may seem difficult to bridge this divide, but an unusual approach can help you find unexpected common ground with others. Instead of getting into philosophical topics and debating about things you don't agree on, try telling people about a wild dream you had recently. When you surprise people, they may surprise you back.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You may shock people in your community or on social media today with your passionate defense of your principles. Even if you're often thought of as gentle, sometimes true gentleness requires being a bit fierce. You might be set off by a situation where someone’s right to be who they are is not being respected, especially if you had a bad experience of that sort with an authority figure in your past. Anyone who pokes the bear usually deserves what they get.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Conflict between you and an authority figure could escalate out of hand today. They may be convinced that the law is on their side, but from your perspective, they might be enforcing the rules in an arbitrary or inconsistent way. Or, perhaps there is something inhumane about the rules themselves, and now you feel inclined to call them on it. Still, no matter how much this person may deserve to be told off, make sure you are able to live with the consequences.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your intellectual explorations may have taken an unusual turn lately, perhaps even into things that your social circle would consider taboo. If you have not filled those people in on the changes in your life, just interacting with them might feel like a covert spy mission. You do not have to spill everything today if you are not ready for it, but listen to your own intuition about whether you see yourself staying with this crowd long-term.
Libra
September 23-October 22
There could be some conflict today between a close relationship and your personal ambitions. First, look at whether your current arrangement of sharing resources in the relationship is part of the problem. While collaborating can be helpful if everyone involved truly wants to see you succeed, you can wind up sabotaged if either you or the other person has some ambivalence about your goals. You may not be able to get inside everyone’s head, but you can see what is and is not working now.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
An important relationship in your life may be disruptive and unsettling today. You might feel especially disappointed if the other person is unreliable, leaving you with more responsibilities than you think is fair. You cannot control anyone else, but finding a different way to understand what has landed on you could make your obligations more bearable. There could be more to the story than you see at first. Even if you are unable to count on others, you can feel proud that you can always count on yourself.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Shared responsibilities could blow up into a major conflict today, especially if one more addition to your to-do list reminds you that everything seems to be all on you. The conflict might be a good thing in the long run, as it could make clear to everyone what needs resolving. Once you get their attention, you are able to work with others constructively. You can see the big picture clearly now, so channel your motivation into developing a plan that respects the needs of every individual involved.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
What starts out as fun could cross the line into danger today. If you know you are going to be taking a risk, try to clarify in advance who is responsible if something goes wrong. Trying to sort things out after an accident has already happened may lead to conflict that damages relationships and becomes a long-lasting problem. The people around you may seem to be looking for opportunities to place blame on others, so play it as safe as you can.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Relationships at home could be infuriating for you today. It may be hard for you to get your point across when you try to communicate about routine household responsibilities, leading you to feel hurt or misunderstood on top of whatever the original problem was. You can empower yourself, however, by making an intentional choice about which is more important to you: solving the problem or feeling understood. Taking the time to unsnarl an emotional knot could be worth giving your to-do list the day off.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You may want to have fun today, but just the idea of having to stick to a budget could set you off. If you cannot afford all the pleasures you want, you might feel bad about yourself or get jealous of others who appear to have more. Conversation may be very stimulating, though, and that is usually free. Interesting people could be lurking in the most routine and mundane corners of your life, so be open to opportunities for excitement there.