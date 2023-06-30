Daily horoscope for June 30, 2023

General Daily Insight for June 30, 2023

We can all drift out to sea at this time, metaphorically speaking. Mercury in Cancer trines Saturn, helping us plow through important work first thing, but then the Moon in Scorpio will trine Neptune, encouraging us to take things easy -- all this before Luna enters Sagittarius. Neptune will then turn retrograde at 5:07 pm EDT, beginning a five-month cycle when we can gain clarity and see beyond the veils billowing all around us. Our watercolor world is coming into sharper focus.

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's time to fall down the rabbit hole. Mystical Neptune is turning retrograde in your 12th House of Dreams, which could feel like you've gotten lost in worlds of fantasy, but you're probably not too eager to find your way out of them. You've got internal work to be done, processing old baggage and beliefs that you are meant to release in order to build a better version of yourself. Only once you've completed this task can you emerge from your personal Wonderland.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Questions of belonging may arise for you at any moment. There is a change in the universal tide as Neptune turns retrograde, beginning a cycle that will see it backtracking through your 11th House of Social Networks. Neptune can dissolve bonds as easily as it makes them, and chances are high that you've outgrown one or two people in your life, yet they still hang around. This cycle signals that you're potentially drifting further apart, until they disappear over the horizon of your life.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Knowing where you're heading isn't presently the easiest thing. Dreamy Neptune is beginning its annual retrograde cycle in your 10th House of Ambition, making you less certain about what you want and questioning if you should actually chase after it. There's nothing wrong with taking a step back and doing some emotional recalibrations, so don't think of this as a life crisis, but rather a chance to make needed adjustments. It is vital to move at your own pace and in your own direction.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The world is so full of options and opportunities -- today, it probably seems pretty overwhelming. Trying to see what's waiting beyond the horizon will be more difficult than you might expect as Neptune turns retrograde in your 9th House of Expansion, leaving you uncertain about which path you ought to take. Not every road needs to lead somewhere important, so allow yourself to explore simply for the sake of exploring. The journey is what truly counts, not just the destination.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The lines establishing the boundaries between you and other people are starting to blur. Neptune is shifting retrograde in your 8th House of Shared Resources, pushing your attention to the ways you align with others and how much of yourself you are willing to give over to them -- and how much you'll receive in turn. This can feel like an uncomfortable growth cycle at times, as you try to become more comfortable with letting go, but the results should be worth it.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

People probably aren't acting as clearly or as understandably as you would like at the moment. This hits especially hard as Neptune turns retrograde in your 7th House of Partnerships, signaling a time when relying on others or expecting things from them will not serve you very well. That isn't to say that others will entirely disappear, or that any current relationships are doomed, simply that you must be entirely, honestly yourself in a relationship, as opposed to expecting any partners to predict your thoughts.

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's time to stop thinking 'what if' and start making things happen instead! Wistful Neptune is spinning retrograde in your 6th House of Wellness, which can help you clear out any mental dust bunnies that may have accumulated lately -- or potential tendencies toward laziness. If you've been drifting around in a sea of possibilities without actually taking action, this transit will make it easier to pick a suitable routine and stick to it, knowing that you are working to become your best self.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The way in which you express yourself is ready to shift! Subtle Neptune is turning retrograde in your creative 5th house, which, over the next five months, decreases your worries about personal façades -- and increases your ability to be honest about who you are. Neptune can cause confusion, so when it retrogrades into sleep like this, it can help you gain clarity around important matters. In this case, you're making sure your expression matches your intention. Being true to yourself is paramount.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Comprehending your own feelings isn't always the easiest thing, although today it may feel as though a mist is clearing over your heart. Neptune is turning retrograde in your emotional 4th house for the next five months, starting a cycle that asks you to confront your inner workings in an effort to see them however they honestly are. If you tend to avoid your emotions or think things instead of feeling them, contemplate making some adjustments to how you process life.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Connecting with people requires honesty and transparency -- at least, it does if you want to build meaningful connections that will withstand the test of time. Today Neptune heads retrograde in your 3rd House of Communications, allowing you to leave the fantasy behind and focus on reality! This also ensures that you can bring your most authentic self to every situation. As alluring as embellishment can be, save the flights of fancy for other areas of your life, and present yourself as you are.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's a good day to comb over your finances with an eye for detail. Befuddling Neptune has just turned retrograde in your 2nd House of Earned Income, which will help you avoid creating anxiety-inducing what-if scenarios and, instead, orient your mind toward concrete figures and facts. If you've been hoping to become more financially grounded, then this transit will be particularly helpful, as you can gain a clearer picture when Neptune is taking a nap. Fresh opportunities should prove more reliable than previous ones.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may now look at yourself in the mirror a little differently. Neptune is beginning a five-month retrograde phase in your own 1st House of Appearance, which could have you feeling like you need to change your look somehow, possibly in a way that is more reflective of the person you are on the inside. If you notice a discrepancy between how you present to the world and how you feel, this cycle can show you the way toward expressive harmony. Be yourself.

