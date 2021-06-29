Daily horoscope for June 29, 2021

General Daily Insight for June 29, 2021
Not every accomplishment needs to be broadcast to the entire world. Our egos and hearts are more in tune with each other as the emotional Moon trines the confident Sun. However, we must be open to change, since the Moon’s sextile to revolutionary Uranus insists on inner growth. While we might be proud of this change, we could speak too soon and jinx our progress when the Moon squares communicative Mercury at 11:00 pm EDT. Let the world wait on our good news.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Spending habits can make or break your financial success, and someone may be in your ear telling you how to spend your money. Whether or not they mean well, odds are that the business advice you’re currently receiving from them isn’t necessarily going to fill up your bank account like you’d prefer. Stick to the safer economic routes for now, and avoid reckless spending or shaky investments. What you have in hand is likely worth too much to risk it.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
A change of appearance may be in order, but make sure that you’re not going off the deep end of luxury. You’re in danger of coming up with a fashionable new vision for yourself that could include designer clothing and an expensive haircut, but you may want to pick one and save the rest to update later. Even if you wake up this morning and feel like you’re behind on the latest trends, that’s better than being late on paying your bills!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A brand-new fascination may be coming for you, and it could be shocking! While you’re likely no stranger to switching up your mindset when your circumstances start feeling stale, you could be hesitant to embrace this interest that you didn’t predict for yourself. Be like water and allow this new perspective to flow into your life. In the future you'll be able to look back and see why this had to happen, so don’t resist your blessings now while they’re still in disguise.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
A new person could enter your friend group at this time, and you may not be prepared for the different dynamic that they bring. It’s intriguing when someone just shows up and becomes a part of your life, but you might not always be enthusiastic about the facts you learn about them. Even if you feel suspicious of this person’s motives at first, give them a chance to grow on you. You never know who could be your best friend down the road!
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your workplace could get shaken up for you, and you may need to adjust to fresh responsibilities. Thankfully, other tasks that you currently have are likely to fall to the wayside as you learn the new tricks of the trade. You may be getting a promotion, making a lateral move, or even be asked to help redecorate the office, if your job has one. Whatever this role may be, embrace it and evolve with it -- there's no benefit in clinging to the past.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
An opportunity to go somewhere you've never been or to learn something new could be presented to you, but uncertainty can get in your way. This might feel like a risky move for you, and you may be worried about how it could affect your reputation. While you do run the risk of being embarrassed, this is just how putting yourself out there feels usually. Try remembering a time when you resisted something new, and how good it turned out once you bit the bullet and did it anyway!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your loyalties may be changing, even if you’re not prepared to move on just yet. Someone you admire could hold opinions that you don’t share, and this can be difficult to reconcile, especially if you feel you have a moral obligation to this opinion. Even after questioning them, this person might insist on a point of view that sours your perception of them. Potential for growth may be there, but recognize that they will have to make it real with true change.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
The balance between caring too much and being completely detached is crucial. Now may be the time to take a different approach to those you care about -- but be sure you don't end up swinging too far in the other direction! That could make their heads spin just as much as the original approach. Just because someone has made their boundaries clear to you or asked you to accommodate them in a different way, don’t take that as your cue to entirely change who you are.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Other people may try to infringe on your personal progress, despite your best efforts. You might have recently made a personal change that you’re proud of, but someone or even multiple people could miss the old you and try to force you back into that box. Just like a snake can’t fit into its shed skin, you won’t feel right trying to shove yourself back into a persona that no longer fits you. Be who you are -- there’s no point in trying to fake it.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Activities that used to bring you joy may not fit into your current routine. You might have switched to a new schedule that doesn’t work with those pastimes, or even moved locations and now you’re too far away from your original hangout spots. Now, an enjoyable new place or activity may become available to you, and even though it’s not the same, you’re not in the same place either. Let your joys and pleasures evolve with the rest of you.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
An old memory might change today in the light of new information. Did it really happen the way you remember it, or have your memories evolved to fit your feelings? You may not have had access to the full picture at the time, but now you could have found a missing piece of the puzzle -- one that you might not have even known existed before. Instead of hanging on to your memories, sit with this realization and see if it can help give you closure.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Oversensitivity to the opinions of others can lead you down an unwanted path if you aren’t careful. Someone may set you off with their words, but whether or not they meant to hurt you, it’s not worth it to verbally retaliate. Before you hit back with your own cutting remarks, make sure that you’re not about to say something that you’ll regret later. There’s nothing wrong with speaking from the heart, just make sure that your heart is in the right place first.