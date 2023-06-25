Daily horoscope for June 25, 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

General Daily Insight for June 25, 2023

Misunderstandings are easily made today. The Moon stumbles into a confusing opposition with foggy Neptune, so it could be rather difficult to know what we're on about, even though a lunar trine to Pluto will have us trying to figure it out regardless of our headspace. Mercury will square Neptune at 6:36 pm EDT, so trying to reach the heart of any matter will be like getting lost in Wonderland. Once the Moon enters graceful Libra, we'll be better equipped to balance our mindsets.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Trying to say what you mean and mean what you say will be anything but simple on a day like this. You've got the gift of gab while Mercury tours your chatty 3rd house, but that gift gets tossed out the window as Mercury squares mystical Neptune in your mysterious 12th house. Avoid attempts to hash out serious matters, since you'll likely miss the mark or forget important information. This cycle is better suited for poetry and daydreaming, not hunting for crystal-clear conclusions.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

An altruistic urge could have you offering up more than you can afford to give away. You've likely got money on the brain while Mercury spins through your income sector, but any savvy fiscal policies will be nigh useless when Mercury argues with Neptune in your humanitarian 11th house. It's wonderful to donate to a good cause, but don't let your emotions incite you to over-donate or let someone pull the wool over your eyes. Do your research before giving your money away.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Chasing your goals could feel like tumbling down the rabbit hole at present. You're thinking at top speed as your sign's ruler Mercury zips through your 1st House of Action, but all that mental energy may start going in circles as the cosmic communicator grumbles at Neptune in your 10th House of Ambition. Neptune can cast a fog wherever it goes, so you may find yourself suddenly uncertain of what you want. Ignore any doubts, because they should evaporate in a day or two.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The line between fantasy and reality is especially blurred right now. You're in danger of missing the bigger picture as Mercury tours your sleepy 12th house, and that picture becomes even more inscrutable as Mercury squares Neptune in your adventurous 9th house. It's wonderful when everything seems possible, but don't let your imagination run away with you! Be wary of overestimating your abilities with Mercury and Neptune egging you on. Avoid making any enthusiastic plans you might wind up regretting down the road.

Leo

July 23-August 22

A certain heaviness could currently drag at your feet -- you'll probably have a hard time shaking it off. Chatty Mercury, in your social 11th house, hypes up the idea of partying with your friends, but the mood takes a turn when Mercury squares Neptune in your deeply private 8th house. Whether there's a specific reason or not, you'll likely feel just plain off, and prefer to be on your own rather than dealing with people. A rain check should be more than acceptable.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

People may not be quite as supportive as you would like today. You're primed to work your way up the ladder as Mercury flies through your 10th House of Ambitions, but its square to Neptune in your partnership sector could leave you feeling like you're doing all the work while everyone else shirks their duties. The wisest way to handle this is to avoid setting unrealistic expectations and, if you need someone's assistance, be straightforward about what you're asking. Remember that mistakes are human.

Libra

September 23-October 22

The world is full of so many exciting opportunities, but pursuing them isn't presently easy. Foreign vistas are calling your name as Mercury continues its annual journey through your adventurous 9th house, but you'll probably need to return to reality as it squares Neptune in your responsible 6th house. Perhaps some chores you forgot about demand your attention, or you just feel so out of it that you can barely perceive what's directly in front of you. Don't worry -- the world can wait.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A slip of the tongue could make it uncomfortably easy to reveal private information today. Your mind is turned toward serious topics as Mercury visits your 8th House of Enigmas, but those secrets could become other people's business when the messenger planet squares Neptune in your live-out-loud 5th house. Just because there's an audience doesn't mean you need to play to the gallery, so try to stick to the script and avoid going off-book. Better to be careful than regret a moment of flippancy.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

People may have lots of things to say to you, but how you'll feel about them is another matter entirely. Mercury in your partnership sector is highlighting plenty of important topics to discuss with important people, but as it squares off Neptune in your emotional 4th house, that could result in someone pushing your buttons without realizing it. It might be best to take space for yourself, or at least let people know exactly where your boundaries lie, even if they are only temporary.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's easy to run all over the place without feeling like you actually accomplished anything at a time like this. You're at your most efficient as light-footed Mercury zips through your responsible 6th house, but that efficiency gets tossed out the window as Mercury tangles itself into a square with Neptune in your chatty 3rd house. Distraction may strike while you're in the midst of vital tasks, or someone else could continually pull you away from work. Don't expect too much productivity.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Having fun may come with hidden costs at the moment. Mercury is flying through your 5th House of Joy, so you're allowed to focus on finding ways to enjoy yourself as much as possible, but Mercury is also squaring up against Neptune in your income sector, which could create chaos with your finances. Be extra careful before you volunteer to pay for anything, because what may seem like a generous idea when you have it could turn out to cost more than you bargained for.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may now feel rather out of touch with the world, as though you're having an out-of-body experience. Mercury is in your emotion zone, so you're prone to saying how you feel, but you may not be able to tell what it is you're feeling when Mercury squares wispy Neptune in your own sign. It's alright to have times when things seem uncertain! The more you try to push for a conclusion, the harder it will become. Do your best to prevent unnecessary confrontation.

