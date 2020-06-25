Daily horoscope for June 25, 2020

Spending quality time with someone special can be so validating now. Even if you can’t get together face-to-face with your favorite person, you should make time for an close conversation today. As Venus goes direct in your 7th House of Partnerships, talking to someone who loves and values you will be empowering. After this discussion, you could have the confidence and freedom you need to return to an abandoned project. After reviewing your work from every angle, you just may find a way to salvage it and bring it to successful completion.