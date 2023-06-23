Daily horoscope for June 23, 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

General Daily Insight for June 23, 2023

It's a good day for self-improvement. The Moon gracefully steps into Virgo at 6:35 am EDT, so we'll begin things in an efficient frame of mind, ready to make responsible choices. Luna will then sextile the Sun in Cancer, giving us an emotional urge to follow through, although the lunar opposition to Saturn could remind us of any looming limitations. Fortunately, the Moon will make a final trine to Jupiter in Taurus, boosting our capacity to blow past any perceived boundaries.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your health takes top priority today. The Moon is entering your 6th House of Fitness, making this the perfect day to check in with yourself and your body and make sure that everything is in tip-top condition. If you're feeling less than ideal, take this as a speed boost from the universe down a healthier path, possibly by drinking more water and getting more sleep, or even as far as beginning a workout regime or nutrition plan. Feeling better shouldn't be a trial.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Guilt-free fun is currently more than plausible! Your 5th House of Pleasure is lit up in a gorgeous way as the Moon arrives for her monthly visit, reminding you that all work and no play is no way to live. When possible, clock out from the more boring tasks in front of you -- instead, focus on things that make you happy and bring you fulfillment. If you can't totally avoid your responsibilities, then at least reward yourself when you're done. You deserve it.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Leaving the house probably won't be necessary at the moment. Let yourself indulge in puttering about the place as the Moon enters your 4th House of Domestic Foundations, turning your attention to the knickknacks and furniture around you. A little tidying up may be in order, but there's no need to break a sweat as you tend to those types of matters. Take things one step at a time and try to enjoy the process -- once you're done, you can kick back and relax.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your mind is positively buzzing today. The Moon bounds into your 3rd House of Communications first thing, reminding you there is so much going on in the world -- and if you spend too long involved in your own affairs, you risk missing everything else that's happening. Check in with a friend or sibling to see if they want to get together for a fun activity. If possible, look for something where you can get a bit of mental stimulation along the way.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You've earned yourself a treat! Your 2nd House of Wealth is glowing as the Moon lights up every corner for her monthly visit -- and while she's here, Luna will do her part to remind you that a spartan lifestyle is no way for you to live. Pamper yourself with items that bring you pleasure, preferably ones that indulge your senses. Consider reserving an elegant meal or lighting a scented candle that will make you feel positively luxurious. Think quality over quantity.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The universe is bringing it all back to you, Virgo. The Moon is arriving in your sign, bestowing her intuitive powers upon you for the next couple days as you return to your center and regain a sense of clarity. Think about what you would like to achieve in the next thirty days, making goals for yourself that can easily be achieved while still being worth your time and effort. There's a better you waiting right around the corner, so get going!

Libra

September 23-October 22

There's no need to rush at present. You can take the day at your own pace while the Moon shifts into your 12th House of Closure, signaling a chance to turn inward and allow yourself time to process anything that's happened to you recently. Your mental health deserves proper attention, so set aside a few hours dedicated solely to self-care, whether that means an afternoon nap or a mini spa treatment. It's important to decompress so you can return much stronger in the future.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You're a part of something big, Scorpio. The spirit of community calls to you with the Moon sliding into your altruistic 11th house, highlighting the power of people when they work together. Try to round up a few buddies for a group activity. It can be just for fun or for a more charitable cause, although you could probably find a way to combine the two. A little bit of giving will go a long way at this time, so lead with an open heart.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's time to get serious about your goals. The Moon is entering your 10th House of Ambition, reminding you that there are still mountains for you to climb and finish lines for you to cross. If you're uncertain about where you're heading in the long run, set aside time to contemplate your goals, particularly those pertaining to your reputation and how you want to spend your time. A mentor may be able to offer you helpful advice that puts things in a clearer perspective.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your attention is drifting beyond the horizon today. The Moon is flying into your 9th House of Expansion, giving you the urge to break out of any ruts you may have fallen into recently and instead bring some unique and exciting experiences into your life. Make plans to broaden your worldview in some way, potentially by taking in a new exhibit at a local museum or watching a documentary about a subject completely unfamiliar to you. A little mental stimulation should be very satisfying.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may not be able to shake off a certain current intensity. Things take a turn for the extreme as the Moon enters your 8th House of Deep Bonding, so you probably won't be interested in casual chatter or wasting time. Focus on the most significant people or situations in your life, because even if they require a bit more time and effort invested in them, you've got the necessary drive to reach a proper conclusion. Allow nothing to intimidate you!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Balance isn't easy, but it is presently possible. The careful Moon enters your 7th House of Equilibrium first thing, helping you take the pulse of whatever is in front of you. If things have gotten a little out of sorts with a partner of any kind, make a point to extend some sort of olive branch. People should welcome your willingness to mend broken fences, and perhaps build better ones together that will withstand the test of time. Many hands make light work.

