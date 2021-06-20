Daily horoscope for June 20, 2021

General Daily Insight for June 20, 2021
Strong currents of emotion are flowing, creating a window into our true feelings. The Moon enters Scorpio and then connects with several planets, creating a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the day. An energy shift occurs at 11:06 am EDT as expansive Jupiter turns retrograde in Pisces, and instead of projecting onto the world, we begin introspectively thinking about the ways we express ourselves. Finally, the Sun enters nurturing Cancer, highlighting our need to get in tune with how we feel. If the logical choice feels wrong, go with the heart.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may find yourself being drawn away from how you’ve always done things in order to find a method that feels better for you, rather than one that is geared toward efficiency. If you’ve noticed that the way you’ve been running your household or structuring your week is beginning to burn you out, it might be time to be honest with yourself about how you really feel. Recognize where you’ve been minimizing your intuition so that you can start to maximize your spiritual growth.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Communication can flow today, but everyone you wanted to talk to may have disappeared. It’s possible you will feel a bit isolated, and you could feel like you missed the boat to say something important to someone in your life. Worry not, because you haven’t missed out on anything. Ultimately, whatever is for you will find you in the end. Just remember how you feel right now, so that when you have the opportunity to say something next time, you’ll say what’s in your heart.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your work life could be slowing down, but you have other opportunities to create cash flow. You may have a smaller clientele right now, or you’re scheduled for fewer hours at your place of work. This is meant to allow you time to re-evaluate your career and reorganize where you could be letting things fall to the wayside. It can be difficult to stay motivated, but the more you realize you’re creating something positive for yourself, the easier it will be to maintain your ambition.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Welcome to your season! As the Sun moves into your sign today, you can focus more on yourself and make great strides on personal projects and self-improvement. Others are more willing to support you as well, but cloudiness or a lack of direction can create roadblocks for you, especially if your everyday actions aren’t aligned with what you really want for your life. If you can visualize the end goal, but can’t see how the person you are can achieve that, it may be time to adjust course.
Leo
July 23-August 22
When you see trouble up ahead, it’s okay to change paths. You may be following your heart now, after something you used to believe stopped ringing true to you. Someone might have revealed their real character to you, and you aren’t sure that you like what you’re seeing from them. Even if you want to be loyal and stick with them no matter what, don’t continue to act like nothing is wrong if you feel something is off. Trust your inner judgment.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You're entering a time of more fun and laughter with friends, but close partnerships may begin to cool down. If you've been involved in an especially tight romantic, business, or even platonic relationship recently, this is a good time to step back and reconnect with the other people in your life. Close bonds can be thrilling but they can also take over. Bring back balance by spending time with the friends who have always had your back.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You may have been taking advantage of opportunities for travel and learning lately, and you’re now entering a time when you’ll be able to apply what you’ve discovered. You'd be wise to consider your career game plan, because ironing out the details can help you usher in a time of confidence and leadership in your life. This won’t happen without your efforts behind it, but luckily, all the ways you’ve recently grown can support you.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Exploration is calling your name, and you're ready to answer it. You might feel yourself drifting into daydreams today about far-off places or moving into a new home, but it can be hard to focus on your real-world tasks when your head is in the clouds. Give yourself time to brainstorm so that your dreams can find their way onto paper or even a vision board. The winds of adventure are blowing, so if you can, put your busy schedule on hold!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You may need to find a place of inner solace today, because on the outside, it’ll be hard to find a quiet moment. Others could be interfering in your business or talking nonstop and keeping you from thinking straight. You might simply not be interested in socializing and enjoying life to the fullest right now, preferring to curl up with a good book or even take a nap. If you’re starting to feel drained, it’s smart to bow out and come back when you’re feeling rested.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Creating strong bonds is possible now, as long as you're willing to step out of your comfort zone. Sticking your neck out can be intimidating, but if you never say anything, then it’s not likely that the other person will either. It may be difficult to make the move or to find the right words, so let your actions do the talking and show the people you care about that you’re there for them. Not everything requires a long explanation -- people will remember how you made them feel.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Changing scenarios in the workplace may cause you to feel insecure with your place there. This won't necessarily be anything severe -- expect more awkward or annoying situations that can cause you to consider your comfort zone. The better you are at creating your own stability and knowing your own worth, the easier it will be to handle the antics of others. You’re not responsible for how other people choose to present themselves in your daily life, but you are in control of how you respond.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Thinking leads to overthinking now, and if you’re not careful, you could think yourself into standing still. Everyone moves at their own pace, but you might be paralyzing yourself by analyzing a situation too carefully or being too much of a perfectionist. Friends and loved ones may present opportunities to have fun and let loose today, but you could miss them if you’re too preoccupied with what might go wrong. You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to keep growing.