Daily horoscope for June 17, 2021

Energetic shifts in your home or within your family are likely today, giving you reason to pause when you’re meant to accept these changes. You may come home to all the furniture being reorganized, or a new haircut on someone you live with. Although the changes may shock you at first, try not to cling too tightly to the old and avoid criticizing the new. It can feel strange accepting a change in your environment that you didn’t initiate, but going with the flow is your best bet for peace.