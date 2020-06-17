Daily horoscope for June 17, 2020

You may be delightfully surprised to hear from someone you haven’t talked with in years. Catching up will be inspiring; this person's willingness to walk the unbeaten path is one of their most admirable qualities. It’s always encouraging to see an individual defy expectations and fulfill their heart’s desire. By taking a few pages from your friend’s book, you could break through your own self-imposed limitations. Instead of trying to impress others, seek to meet your own needs. Stepping into your power will cause others to look at you with newfound respect.