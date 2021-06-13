Daily horoscope for June 13, 2021

Crowdsourcing your thoughts and opinions probably won't go over well now, so be aware of this when trying to make decisions. This is one of those times when you probably do know yourself better than others know you, so trying to make decisions based on what someone else would do can throw you off of your rhythm. Although you may be feeling more emotionally passionate or even self-conscious now, don’t let embarrassment or fear of disappointing others hold you back from what you really want.