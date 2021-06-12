Daily horoscope for June 12, 2021

General Daily Insight for June 12, 2021
New friendships and other relationships can blossom today, as long as we’re willing to embrace a little bit of spontaneity. The sensitive Moon is meeting harmonious Venus in the emotional sign of Cancer, emphasizing the need to nurture each other and pay attention when someone voices their needs. The Moon's sextile to changeable Uranus at 5:11 am EDT may bring a surprise that improves the mood. Try to keep plans loose, because the energy of the day is more supportive when there’s freedom to be creative.
Aries
March 21-April 19
It’s time to go back to your roots, and this may improve your self-esteem in the process. You might feel like you’re changing rapidly while trying to find a career path that suits you, or at least one that financially supports you. This can be a drain on your energy, and can make it difficult to identify and connect with your true self. Think long and hard about your past interests today and let your loved ones replenish your lust for life.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Luck can come from your support system now, as people may be more generous with their help or with their money. Especially if you have siblings, now is a good time to catch up with them and see how you can mutually help each other with your struggles. Even just talking and laughing with them is bound to improve your day. Internal changes can happen now by settling disputes or putting grudges to bed, so embrace peace with loved ones.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You could have a lot of friends who are willing to support you in your endeavors, but it’s up to you to decide whose help to accept. Sometimes it’s hard to know what to change in your lifestyle that will improve it rather than create more issues, and it’s even harder when someone’s insisting to you that they know the right way to make it happen. Trust your inner voice and don’t let peer pressure cause you to make a choice that doesn’t resonate.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You could really cash in on your personal charm now, and attract people's full attention when you’re showing off your plans. This is a good time to network and meet new people, especially if you’re trying to get your name out there and be heard by people who can change your life. Whether it’s an interview for a new job or a better opportunity for your personal brand, make sure you’re showing up as your best self.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Deep feelings of desire may be lurking beneath the surface, either within you or someone else close to you. This could be something that you weren’t aware of, or that you had an inkling about but didn’t know for sure. While there’s no need to add to gossip, pay attention to what people are saying, because they might be clued into something that you’re not. Keep your eyes and ears open and your mouth closed and see just what you learn about the hearts of the people around you.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your heart and your mind are connected to community now and you may be feeling more altruistic than usual. By giving in to this desire to help others, you could become connected with resources that were not available to you before. This may be a specific person who helps you or a new opportunity to expand your horizons. If you’re needing emotional guidance, ask the people around you for their wisdom. Chances are, they’ll have a point of view you haven’t considered.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Career matters and business relationships are highlighted for you today, even though it's the weekend. You’re likely to notice an easier time completing your tasks or making mutually beneficial business deals. Cooperating with everyone you work with and using your emotional intuition will help you to make the most of the current energy. You may also be able to figure out creative solutions to problems that have stumped you in the past. Try new things, because the old ways aren't necessarily working.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
People may be expecting you to show up in a certain way today, but it could do them some good to be shocked by a new version of you. They might assume they'll see the same old you, but you're ready to show them the ways in which you’ve personally grown and changed. You might even reconnect with someone that you haven’t seen in a while, and both comment on how you’ve each changed. Give others the same space to grow that you would want from them.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Some of your routines may be shifting and you’ll need to shift with them. Flexibility will help you to avoid being thrown off course by these changes, but thankfully, they’re likely to be changes that you’ll enjoy. This could be a last-minute invitation or a surprise package in the mail that alters what you thought you’d be doing today. While it probably won't be a glamorous day, there will likely be a positive shake-up in the midst of everyday life.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You may find it easier to connect with others today, and could even surprise them with how open-minded you are being. You’re less likely to be judgmental and more likely to be supportive when others bring you their point of view; they'll appreciate not being under such a scrutinous eye. If you have a tendency to be the voice of criticism, let it go for a moment and see what it feels like to hear what they have to say without picking it apart.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
There's a lot happening today ... maybe too much. You could feel as if there are too many obligations pressing on you that are preventing you from taking care of yourself. If solving other people's problems is always your priority, then your own needs will keep getting pushed to the bottom of the pile. Health and rest are especially important now. Your mission for the day is to spend some time catching up on self-care, without feeling guilty!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Opportunities for fun and games are likely to come your way, yet you'll need to make space in your life to enjoy them. People you know may want to cut loose with you, but if you’re too shy to join in, you could miss out on good times and great memories. It's likely you are thinking and feeling more optimistic now, and others will appreciate if you can have fun without needing to be too competitive. Loosen up, you’ll be glad you did!