Daily horoscope for June 10, 2023

General Daily Insight for June 10, 2023

Old wounds could loom large at present. The Moon in Pisces begins with an awkward angle to Mars, making it hard to use our energy productively. Still, the Sun in Gemini sextiles healing Chiron in Aries at 3:07 am EDT, reminding us of baggage and drama we must eventually deal with. The Moon will go on to square the Sun, forcing us to choose a path forward -- though Luna's final angle to Uranus could have us all healing in unpredictable ways.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A little communication can go a long way today. The Sun in your chatty 3rd house is making a helpful sextile to Chiron in your sign, giving you the chance to do some major healing. Speaking to a friend or sibling about something that's been dragging you down or leaving you feeling small could help you finally release these issues for good. Remember, however, there is a difference between unburdening yourself of these issues, and burdening someone else by making them your unpaid therapist.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may find yourself currently in the mood for a little retail therapy. This is encouraged by the gentle sextile between the Sun in your material 2nd house and Chiron in your 12th House of the Subconscious. Chiron's ache could leave you feeling down without knowing exactly why, and the Sun might try to fix this by having you treat yourself. It's perfectly fine to indulge here and there, but make sure you aren't avoiding issues that actually require your attention.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

People could disappoint you without warning. The Sun in your sign is connecting to sensitive Chiron in your 11th House of Social Groups, which could result in everyone else having a fun time together, while your invitation seems to have gotten lost along the way. Try not to take this too personally! That said, if you feel like your friends aren't behaving very friendly, it's possibly time to consider moving on to new networks -- ones that actually make you feel included.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

It could feel like you're missing the big picture today. The Sun is in your subconscious sector, making it easy to simply drift along, and this will be amplified when the Sun sextiles Chiron in your 10th House of Achievements. Someone could ask you to do something or expect something from you that to you feels like it's completely out of the blue, even if that's not the case. Try to go along to get along, rather than overthinking things.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your limitations may loom large at present. You're likely in an outgoing mood as the Sun visits your social 11th house, but the solar sextile to deep-feeling Chiron in your adventurous 9th house could make it seem like you're being held back from greener pastures. It could be that the people around you are keeping you from fully stretching your wings, but don't place the blame where it doesn't belong. How far you go is up to you, not anyone else.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

An outward display of professionalism could cover up some recent emotional cracks. You're primed to move upward and onward as the Sun tours your 10th House of Career, fixing your gaze firmly on the finishing line. The Sun's sextile to Chiron in your 8th House of Intimacy may simultaneously increase your sensitivity, even though you'll likely make efforts to keep these feelings to yourself -- and that's okay. Lose yourself in your work to leave any nagging voices in the dust.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone in particular could pop your balloon today, even if they don't mean to. There is a potent angle between the Sun in your boundless 9th house and Chiron in your relationship sector. Chiron can stir up issues and old wounds, so you may find that an important person in your life isn't nearly as supportive as you hoped they'd be -- they may directly reject some of your exciting ideas. Their concerns likely have nothing to do with you, so don't take it personally.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Everything could feel much heavier than usual at this time. The Sun is in your all-or-nothing 8th house, turning up the cosmic temperature! The solar sextile to Chiron in your responsible 6th house may turn your normal routine into something that drags on and on. Needing to set some things down is valid. You can avoid getting overwhelmed regarding everything on your plate by centering your mind to act on one thing at a time. Proactive planning should save you from any unnecessary headaches.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Relying on others for your happiness likely won't bear the results you hope for. The Sun in your partnership sector coordinates with Chiron in your pleasure sector, but rather than boosting you up, Chiron can leave you feeling exposed or unsupported. This doesn't mean that someone will actively disappoint you or do something to hurt you, so try to take this as a reminder that you are a whole person and don't require a plus-one to feel complete. You are more than enough!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your best intentions may not be enough to help you accomplish everything you'd like, Capricorn. The Sun in your 6th House of Daily Work is aligning with tender Chiron in your 4th House of Feelings, so even if you're not the type to wallow in your emotions, it may be almost impossible to avoid right now. If everything feels too big or too intimidating, try narrowing your mind to little tasks around the house; small improvements can make you feel worlds better.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Self-expression is a vital part of life -- especially for you, Aquarius. As the Sun in your creative 5th house invigorates Chiron in your communications sector, you're being encouraged to speak your truth and give voice to anything that's lain dormant within you for a long time. You may not typically be one to say what you're feeling point blank, but if you find an artistic way of expressing yourself, you may find that a separate medium allows you to get lots off your chest.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Comparing yourself to others is dangerously easy at the moment, possibly leaving you worried that you don't have enough of whatever life requires. The Sun in your emotional 4th house is linking up with wounded Chiron in your security-conscious 2nd house, highlighting the resources you don't have, instead of reminding you of what you do have. Don't blame yourself for any perceived insecurities! Take a deep breath and ask yourself why you feel this way. Chances are high that something completely different is actually responsible.

