Daily horoscope for June 9, 2020

General Daily Insight for June 9, 2020
Curve balls could come fast and furious today. The offbeat Aquarius Moon squares unpredictable Uranus at 1:30 pm EDT. Expecting the unexpected will help us maintain our balance. A big expense or mechanical breakdown should be kept in proper perspective. Instead of treating this setback as a major disaster, approach it as a chance to correct course. Life takes a sweet turn later in the day when sentimental Luna makes a trine to appreciative Venus. We’d be wise to take time out of our busy schedules to savor pleasurable pursuits.
Aries
March 21-April 19
The universe is endlessly abundant. Just because someone else has gained a level of success that you desire doesn't mean it will be denied to you. Get into the habit of rejoicing every time you see symbols of what you want. It doesn't matter if you think someone else is worthy of this prosperity, it matters that you start thinking of yourself as a fortunate person. The longer you sustain this feeling of well-being, the easier it will be to manifest the lifestyle you wish. Positivity is a powerful attracter.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Stress levels are high for everyone these days, so if you become frustrated by a rule today, it's especially important to stay calm. Lashing out at people who are just doing their jobs can damage your reputation. Instead, write a letter or make a call to the owner or manager of the establishment in question. After issuing a complaint to the proper person, you could be compensated for your trouble. It’s also possible you’ll impress an influential person with the gracious way you handled an uncomfortable situation.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You're not bad at making things up as you go, but you may require some formal training now in order to get ahead. If you can’t enroll in an official educational program today, be patient. Take this opportunity to read as much as you can about a subject. That way, when classes do become available, you’ll have a good grasp of the material. In the meantime, if someone asks you to perform tasks that are beyond your skill set, be honest and direct them to someone who can handle the job. Your candor will be greatly appreciated.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Relaxing may not be an option today. If you're the only one who can perform a certain task, muster up your energy and get to it. A negative outlook will create a negative experience, so be as optimistic as you can to set a better tone. When you’ve fulfilled your responsibilities, there will be a chance to indulge in creature comforts. Buy yourself a gift that acts as an activity and excites your imagination, like a new book or an art set. Engaging your mind enhances your mood and your presence with others. It's a win-win.
Leo
July 23-August 22
It's important you practice discretion on social media today. Your actions affect others, and an angry rant or ignorant remark by you could cause someone else in your network to be reprimanded or shunned. That’s the last thing a loving person like you wants. By waiting a full day before responding to any provocative messages or posts, you’ll do everyone a big favor. If you are upset about something, call a trusted confidante and vent to them privately. Their lighthearted outlook and encouraging words will help you gain perspective on this matter.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your expertise is valued, so when someone asks you for help today, be gracious, even if you don't really feel like it. Show them how to do a complicated job and be patient when they make mistakes. Consider writing up detailed instructions so they can operate independently. Your generous attitude will earn the respect of both your peers and superiors. There’s even a strong possibility you will be offered a leadership position as a result of your cooperation. The secret to your success will be expressing appreciation for everyone on the team.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Nobody likes being told what to do, but sometimes it’s important to follow the rules. This is one of those occasions. Behaving responsibly with the money, time, or effort someone is sharing with you will pave the way to a more stable relationship. Respect what has been given and rely on your own resources if you're in need of an exciting experience. If tension has already been created, extending compassion, lending a helping hand, or offering encouraging words can go a long way to restoring peace today.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may not be as confident as you appear today. A show of bravery might be your attempt to win someone’s approval, but it isn’t necessary to go to such extremes. You’re a passionate person who has a lot to offer; emphasize your personal strengths. Practicing this kind of self-love can make you more attractive to abundance. When karma blesses you this evening, savor your good fortune to the fullest. What you focus upon multiplies, which is why it's so important to trade thoughts of doubt with expressions of appreciation.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
A brilliant idea may strike, but it'll take a little work to get others on board. You can't just expect everyone to immediately fall in line with what you say, so support your claims with reliable facts and figures. Say a lot with few words. After having some time to reflect on your plans, several people may reach out with offers of support. A gracious and glamorous individual may even be interested in joining forces, and this alliance could be very productive and lucrative. Play to each other's strengths.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
It’s better to conserve your resources than use them today. Even if you’re not in the mood to work, though, you'll need to do the bare minimum to keep your job or household afloat. Others are relying on you to perform certain tasks and letting them down could create resentment, which is the last thing you need right now. Operating as part of a team speeds efficiency, relieves stress, and cultivates a spirit of harmony. Make it your mission to express appreciation for your squad today, even if it’s just sending a thankful text to a colleague or relative.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Putting your skills up against others can be daunting. If you're involved in any kind of competition or comparison today, instead of worrying about how you will perform, concentrate on learning as much as you can. You may be pleased to discover you are more gifted than you realize. Even if your rivals do better, they will encourage you to keep developing your obvious talent. The less self-conscious you are about this work, the more refined the outcome will be, so give yourself permission to make mistakes. Errors inspire you to adopt more effective methods.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You tend to operate on instinct rather than following set plans and schedules. This ensures you always have work to fit your current mood. Unfortunately, your free-wheeling approach could result in embarrassing mistakes today. The sooner you admit there is a good reason that rules have been implemented, the less costly this situation will be. Find creative fulfillment in another arena instead, like writing, music, or painting. This isn't about changing your overall approach to life, it's simply about identifying the best approach for each unique situation.