Daily horoscope for June 8, 2021

General Daily Insight for June 8, 2021
Powerful emotions and desires emerge today and we can choose to either indulge them or restrain them. As the emotional Moon trines deep-delving Pluto at 7:30 am EDT, we aren’t satisfied with the surface topics. The Moon's sextile to assertive Mars then adds a sense of boldness to our energy. However, once Luna squares off with expansive Jupiter this evening, we could end up going too far with these intense feelings. Find the line between being inquisitive and being respectful.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your family may be over the top right now, but you don’t have to get sucked into their drama. Even though the intensity that your family members or roommates are bringing to your life is intriguing, you know you’re at risk of becoming a player in this game that has nothing to do with you. Once you know their secrets and grudges, they belong to you a little bit, so either keep your hands clean or find a way to keep it private.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
It could feel like friends from both near and far have an opinion on what you should be doing with your life, but only you know what is best for you. As you’re pulled in several directions at once, you might have to pull back if you don’t want to get caught up in a tornado of other people’s agendas. Reading a book or watching a movie that you felt connected to in the past can help you to reconnect with your own energy.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Work could take over both your schedule and your mind today. You may struggle to keep up with your own needs as you deal with the responsibilities that have been placed on you by your superiors or your business partner. While all this grinding could be financially beneficial for you, you may end up forgetting to eat or sleep! Prioritize your health and make sure that you aren't the last person on your list of people to take care of. You really can’t pour from an empty cup.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It's important that you recognize your limits before you end up barreling past them. You have your eyes on the prize, but using all your energy and resources now will have you burning out in the near future. Instead of pushing yourself harder or committing to responsibilities that you’re not necessarily ready for, recognize which bite-sized chunks of work you can do today and come up with a manageable list of more chunks to complete tomorrow. Success comes through a series of small steps.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Recent changes to your routine may have caused some ripple effects, and not all of them are easy to adjust to. There’s more on your plate, which means more rewards for all your efforts, but your efforts have had to increase, too. Others are likely impressed with your dedication, but make sure that you’re not driving yourself into a tizzy with stress. If you need someone to talk to or to let off some steam with, reach out to someone who supports you.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Deeper and more piercing conversation topics may be especially enticing to you now, and you’re eager to ask questions and learn more about some people in your life. Sensuality is also more powerful, and someone in your group of friends might have some juicy information regarding love and lust. Before you get into any conversations, commit to yourself to being a good friend and a great secret-keeper, or else these fun stories could turn into a headache, quickly!
Libra
September 23-October 22
You’re enveloped in the big picture, which means the little things can easily slip right out of your focus and create havoc that you don't need right now. Scatterbrained actions are likely, but if you are prepared, you can minimize the distractions and detours and still come out on top. Keep a checklist with you and set alarms on your phone so you don't miss anything important. When your mind starts wandering, just keep bringing it back to center.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may really be in a mood to ask intense questions about other people's lives today. You sign naturally likes to get to the bottom of things, so if something piques your interest, you won’t want to let it go. Still, even though you may love to know all the gory details and you're comfortable with your shadow side, not everyone is. Make sure that you don’t push people too far to where they feel uncomfortable sharing their secrets.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Overindulging your family or the people you live with could drain you if you’re not aware of how it’s affecting you. Whether it's loaning them money that you can’t really spare or spending the day catering to their desires when you have other plans, make sure that you’re not bending over backward in ways that are hurting you. You have your own ideas for how today will go. It's okay to gently let people know that you need a day to handle your own business.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You may be reorganizing your life after some unexpected emotional turbulence, and now people could start asking for updates on your situation. You’re welcome to share what you feel comfortable sharing, but remember that some people only ask how you’re doing because they want the inside scoop on what’s happening in your life. Be discerning when you’re sharing the more intimate details of your circumstances, because when your information is out there, others can twist words and sensationalize normal actions. Control your own narrative!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You're probably ready to let loose and have some fun after being so focused on the other people in your life lately. Unfortunately, work can get in the way of your carefree attitude, and you might be tempted to rush through it and snap at anybody who tries to slow you down. Instead of blowing up, take the pace down a notch so that you don’t have to go back and redo what you’ve already done. The fun will still be waiting for you at the end.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You could have a lot that you want to share today, but make sure the people you're talking to are in the right space to hear what you have to say. Your emotions and perspectives are more intense and you may overload others with all the thoughts you’re bursting with. Even though your experiences are valid and important, everyone is going through something of their own. Gently wade into these topics if they’re emotionally heavy, and allow space for others to share.