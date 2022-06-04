Daily horoscope for June 4, 2022

General Daily Insight for June 4, 2022

We've all getting some homework from the universe today. The Moon is in Leo, boosting our courage when needed most, and we'll feel it early on when she squares Venus in grounded Taurus, causing friction between our needs and desires. However, a bigger change occurs when Saturn turns retrograde in Aquarius at 5:47 pm EDT for the next five months, giving us all something to improve upon over the long term. A final sextile between the Moon and Sun will help us find positive potential.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your social groups are highlighted today, as an important phase of taking a closer look at the quality of your bonds begins. Responsible Saturn is turning retrograde in your 11th House of Friendships and Global Connections, allowing you to see people as they truly are. It's a good time to make sure that you are on the same page. If you decide you've outgrown some connections, or that you're simply not compatible, it might be best to seek out a different community!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your career might be taking up a good deal of time as you attempt to make a proper name for yourself out in the world. That theme is largely thanks to structured Saturn moving through your 10th House of Professional Goals. Saturn turns retrograde today, reminding you that it is important to ensure the pillars upon which you've built your success are as firm as they appear. Take this time to solidify your foundations and make sure you can build into the future.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Today the horizon could feel closer than it has in some time, like your limitations are becoming a bit more obvious. Saturn has been slowly touring your worldly 9th house for a while now, helping you develop new ways of existing, but this well-regulated planet is now turning retrograde for the next five months. This phase is asking you to parse through any new experiences you've encountered, allowing you to discover what truly works for you and what is only a fad.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

There's a rather serious, inward-focused tone to the day, Cancer. Sober Saturn is in the midst of a three-year tour of your intense 8th House of Sex and Shared Resources, forcing you to examine your closest bonds with the most important people in your life. Saturn turns retrograde today for the next five months, during which time you might find that some bonds aren't as strong as you suspected. Be careful about biting off more than you can chew from anyone!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your partnerships are taking center stage for a potentially awkward performance. Saturn is currently spinning through your 7th House of Contracts, making it imperative that you choose wisely when it comes to forming any delightful duos, be they romantic, professional, or otherwise. Saturn slips into retrograde movement today, bringing your bonds that much more into focus. It's important to get serious about how you connect with your friends and loved ones, because the time is coming when your most serious bonds will be tested!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Things might be rather touch-and-go today. Saturn is turning retrograde in your 6th House of Work and Routine, setting up a few roadblocks that will unfold over the next few months as the cosmos asks you to improve the way you go about solving your problems. While this trying transit can be rather difficult to deal with at times, the 6th house is your personal domain, Virgo, so don't forget that you're naturally equipped to handle the issues coming your way!

Libra

September 23-October 22

How you feel emotions and accept care are about to become matters of serious investigation. Saturn, the planet of growth and maturity, turns retrograde in your 5th house today for the next five months, initiating a period of learning how to express yourself more accurately. This is also a very creative sector of your chart, so any artistic projects you've been working on could demand more attention than usual. A labor of love could turn into something very rewarding down the line.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The way you operate under your own roof is likely going through a period of adjustment. Saturn is touring your family sector, a process which can cause a few growing pains, and today it turns retrograde for the next five months. This phase could see you ironing out the kinks in a relationship with a roommate or family member -- or perhaps it has more physical implications, such as literal home renovations. Either way, now is the moment to solidify your home base!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's more important than ever to make sure that your words are matching up with your actions. Today, Saturn turns retrograde in your 3rd House of Local Community and Communications, placing a critical eye on your thoughts and how you broadcast them to others. Take today to set a goal of speaking your truth and nothing else. That said, remember that your truth might be totally different than that of someone else's. It's in the space between that you can find a compromise.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Money matters are demanding your attention, but this isn't about just checking your bank balance. Your ruler, karmic Saturn, is turning retrograde in your 2nd House of Earned Income and Material Security today. It's time to truly learn how to best handle your money and make sure that you truly understand the value of what you've got! You can use this transit to view your wealth as part of the big picture, rather than the immediate moment. Doing so should help you garner future success.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Uncovering your self-worth isn't an overnight process, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth every moment of effort. You're deep in a phase of better understanding yourself and how you present yourself to the world. That process deepens today as Saturn turns retrograde in your 1st House of Self-Expression and Action. You might notice you feel a bit reserved, but this is actually an astrologically mandated moment of introspection. Instead of holding back, make an effort to learn from your own behavior.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A tonal shift may be occurring off in the wings where you can't quite glimpse it. Saturn is touring your sleepy 12th House of the Subconscious and Release, where he has just turned retrograde for the next few months. Get ready for a major cleaning-out phase that is all about clearing your plate of previous detritus! Some baggage is easier to release than others, so don't expect overnight change. Instead, do your best to better yourself a little bit every day for big results.

