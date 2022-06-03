Daily horoscope for June 3, 2022

General Daily Insight for June 3, 2022

We all have a fresh wave of clarity to look forward to today. At 4:00 am EDT, messenger Mercury turns direct in Taurus after spending the last month spinning retrograde, finally clearing up our communication systems. Meanwhile, the Moon in Cancer will sextile Mercury then oppose Pluto, giving us plenty to discuss -- although we should avoid gossip. Come the afternoon, Luna will sail into Leo for the next two days, so a fun evening on the town might be just what the doctor ordered!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Money matters might have been complicated recently, but that comes to an end today. Mercury is turning direct in your income sector, giving you a fresh chance to earn your just rewards and make wiser financial decisions. Start thinking about new investments or different ways to earn, because they are sure to start appearing -- especially if you've felt like nothing has been available lately. As long as you don't entirely throw caution to the wind, you can benefit by exploring unfamiliar options.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Trying to get your point across is about to become much easier. Loquacious Mercury is turning direct in your sign today, once again allowing you to speak your mind without sticking your foot in your mouth. If you've been percolating any new ideas, this is the perfect time to unveil them -- especially if you've been sitting on them for a while. Don't let past mistakes hold you back! You're finally properly equipped to fully share with everyone what you're all about.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Life takes on a new sense of clarity today. Clever Mercury is turning direct in your subconscious realm after an awkward retrograde phase, so you can finally open yourself up to potential messages the universe wants you to receive. This is also a great time to work through any outstanding feelings of loss or emotional baggage from your past, especially if you've been putting them off for a while. Healing has to begin sometime -- it should be sooner rather than later.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your social interactions may get much easier all at once -- hallelujah! Mercury, the cosmic communicator, is turning direct in your friendship sector today, once again making it easy to connect with people. Allow yourself to build new bridges across any social ravines, potentially by calling up some friends for a fun get-together. You might even want to host them all at your place for a night of fun and games. A little socializing will do you a world of good.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You'll be glad to hear that achieving your goals should become much easier today. Messenger Mercury is turning direct in your 10th House of Long-Term Achievements and Professional Ambitions, helping you decipher which way the wind is blowing. Your mind can leap ahead in ways that can immensely impress coworkers, clients, and bosses alike, so don't be scared to speak your mind. There's a place ahead just waiting for you! Start racing toward it -- you should get there in no time.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The world is about to open up to you, giving you the chance to breathe deep and fly high. Witty Mercury now spins direct in your expansive 9th house after an awkward retrograde cycle, so don't be shocked if it seems like limitations start to evaporate at the lightest tap. Take your time in plotting out your next steps, because you don't want to rush into anything blindly. That said, don't let fear stop you from enjoying the new adventures at your fingertips!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Deep connections are about to become a source of progress, rather than one of stress. The reason for this is simple -- Mercury is finally turning direct in your intensely intimate 8th house today, clarifying any miscommunications revolving around shared resources or emotional commitments. If you've been holding off on delving into deeper issues, consider this your green light to finally sit down and deal with them! Whether or not you feel ready, the time for waiting has come to an end.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You and a partner can finally get on the same page starting today. Mercury is turning direct in your 7th House of Relationships and Contracts, giving you and a particular pal some relief. New connections are possible under this energy, making it a good time to seek out fresh contacts, but you can also shore up any current partnerships that might have been put through the wringer recently. Try to be the bigger person and initiate the healing process without waiting any longer.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's time to hop back on the wellness wagon! Mercury Retrograde comes to an end today, adding a fresh burst of energy to your 6th House of Health and Daily Work. If you've felt less than perfect, now is the moment to deal with any sense of weakness and figure out how you can best overcome it, whether that's with a new workout routine, healthier diet, or better sleep schedule. Your best self is waiting ahead, so don't keep it waiting any longer!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You can find a much-needed dose of fun today, especially if you feel like that's been seriously lacking as of late. Mercury is resuming forward motion in your expressive 5th house, letting you find the joy in life once again. Do something to let your creative side out to play without worrying about the end result! Today is all about enjoying the process and avoiding putting any pressure on yourself to produce something meaningful. Not everything has to be taken so seriously.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Finding peace under your own roof is becoming much easier starting today. Mercury is waking up and moving forward in your 4th House of Home and Family, leaving any irritating dilemmas in the past. It's a great time to make new improvements to your home, perhaps by doing a bit of redecorating or remodeling. That said, if you want something bigger, then you could start searching for a new place to hang up your hat. Your dream abode could be closer than you think.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Keeping track of all the little things in your life should become much, much easier today. Mercury Retrograde comes to an end as the communicator planet begins to move forward in your busy 3rd house, once again making it possible to stick to a schedule. This is also a very lively sector of your chart, so take some time to get out of the house today and see what's going on in your local neighborhood. A new spot could become your favorite haunt!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.