Daily horoscope for May 31, 2020

You’re making good progress in your career, even if it doesn’t seem like it. The best way for you to advance is to do the small jobs that nobody else wants to do. Some people make the mistake of getting upset when asked to handle tasks that seem beneath their stature, but your willingness to help where you are needed can pave the way to a promotion. If you’re looking for work, think about volunteering for an organization you’ve always admired. When the powers-that-be witness your efficiency, you could be offered a salaried position.