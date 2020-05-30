Daily horoscope for May 30, 2020

You know that the world is comprised of all sorts of different people, but still, it could be difficult for you to interact with a relative whose values are opposite to yours. You may think their choices are totally incomprehensible but trying to convert them will be an exercise in futility. When dealing with this individual, it’s best to remember that we are free to make our own choices and that’s a wonderful thing. By pushing yourself to associate with this person, you’ll develop a greater appreciation for them, even if you still disagree. That’s a sign of growth.