Daily horoscope for May 30, 2020

General Daily Insight for May 30, 2020
It's possible we will make decisions based on fear rather than love while the anxious Virgo Moon opposes hasty Mars at 3:34 am EDT. We should do everything in our power to resist societal pressure and turn our attention inward. Becoming centered can calm our worries and help us make more satisfying choices. However, Luna’s square to elegant Venus and opposition to idealistic Neptune make this an especially bad time to shop for expensive items. Once we get these purchases home, they could quickly lose their charm. Let the buyer beware.
Aries
March 21-April 19
To promote vibrant health, it's vital you release concerns about work. If you’re currently out of a job, stop imagining the worst-case scenario. This change of luck has hidden benefits; keep your eyes open for them today. Having a flexible schedule allows you to spend more time exercising, playing, and communing with nature. Physical activity is essential to your well-being. Even simple stretches can release tension. When you increase the range of motion in your body, you open the range of motion in your life. Make it your mission to become as flexible as possible.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
If you haven’t been having much fun lately, it’s a signal to change your priorities. Stop putting chores at the top of your to-do list and devote your energy to art, romance, and adventure today. It doesn’t matter if you’re working on a painting, spending quality time with your significant other, or planning a future trip -- the important thing is to immerse yourself in an activity that fills you with excitement. Others may not understand your methods, but you are very aware that sometimes you have to stop for a moment in order to move forward.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Family matters could be a source of concern today. You want a relative to be happy, but they seem incapable of being comforted. Resist the temptation to take responsibility for anyone else’s emotions. The best way to support others is to show faith in their capacity for joy. Instead of getting drawn into conversations about what’s going wrong, congratulate your loved one for the progress they’ve made. Don’t commiserate over their issues; celebrate their victories. By being unwaveringly optimistic, your relationship will feel more like a blessing than a burden.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
To improve your circumstances, bring your attention to things you are grateful for. What you focus upon expands, especially now that the Moon, your ruling planet, is moving through your 3rd House of Perspective. Your smartest course of action is to obsess over things that bring you happiness. Memories, sensations, and plans that fill you with joy will pave the way for a much richer experience. Each wonderful turn of events will make irksome situations much less significant. Soon, the scales will tip and you’ll attract golden opportunities in every area of life.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Developing a prosperity consciousness can help you manifest your dreams of increasing your cash flow. You would be wise to treat other people’s success as proof of the universe’s endless bounty. When someone else prospers, it means that you can, too. If you notice someone driving a beautiful car that you desire, imagine how it will feel when you own the same model. While watching a home renovation program, envision moving into your dream abode. It takes both intention and faith to live the life you desire.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Self-love is the cornerstone of success. Rather than focusing on your shortcomings, put energy and effort into your best qualities today. Recite positive affirmations in the mirror and make it a point to cut out all criticism -- of yourself and others. Even if you aren't going out in public, putting some extra attention into your appearance could also make you feel more confident, comfortable, and worthy. The more positive reinforcement you give yourself, the faster doors will swing open. You are always willing to be of service to others; today, be of service to yourself.
Libra
September 23-October 22
A natural charmer like you is used to being in the center of your social circle, but now that you’ve been spending more time close to home, you might be feeling a bit alienated. Ease your mind by connecting with friends, neighbors, and colleagues on social media today. You thrive through companionship -- it's as important to you as food and water -- so it's vital you maintain your personal and professional relationships, especially in times of trial. Ask lots of questions and make a point of listening sincerely to what others have to say.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Though you work well under pressure, someone with your intense focus can also burn out easily. Taking regular breaks is critical to your mental and physical health. You may feel obligated to be there for others right now, but it's more important that you be there for yourself. Allow yourself to take it easy. Curling up for an afternoon nap or making time for a creative project may be therapeutic -- either way, it's about doing something that makes you feel relaxed and happy. You'll emerge feeling like new.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
If career matters are starting to wear on your nerves, shift to a more relaxed approach. By treating ambition like a game, you’ll take greater pleasure in your work. If you’re unemployed right now, try looking for ways to enjoy it. This is a rare opportunity to develop your personal relationships, decorate your home, and get in touch with your emotions. It’s possible that someone close to you will express concern that you’re not actively searching for a job, but don’t let their fear diminish everything you have to gain during this unusual time.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You know that the world is comprised of all sorts of different people, but still, it could be difficult for you to interact with a relative whose values are opposite to yours. You may think their choices are totally incomprehensible but trying to convert them will be an exercise in futility. When dealing with this individual, it’s best to remember that we are free to make our own choices and that’s a wonderful thing. By pushing yourself to associate with this person, you’ll develop a greater appreciation for them, even if you still disagree. That’s a sign of growth.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
There’s nothing you can do to stem the tide of change, so you're better off embracing transitions as they come, even if it means leaving behind some comfortable situations. You’ve been blessed with a sharp intellect which helps you adapt to new and different experiences. Still, the most powerful shift may occur internally today. Realizing where your values have changed and connecting with what's currently important to you can make you more fully engaged with life. You’ll stop wasting time on activities you dislike and start finding more joy, love, and meaning.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
There may be trouble brewing in an important partnership. It's possible you are noticing a pattern of someone close to you always criticizing and correcting you. Instead of giving up and walking away from this relationship, establish some healthy boundaries today. Let this person know that you don't intend to change who you are. When you give yourself the acceptance and love you know you deserve, others will follow suit. At that point, all your unions will improve, including this one. It’s up to you to set the tone for the way people treat you.