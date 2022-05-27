Daily horoscope for May 27, 2022

General Daily Insight for May 27, 2022

Making sound decisions could be more complicated than it appears at first glance today. As the attuned Moon enters practical Taurus at 2:22 am EDT, we can ground ourselves in the physical world, and we'll probably insist on knowing what works before we do it. However, as passionate Venus squares intense Pluto, our desires may be a crucial part of the equation. If we can push ourselves to be honest rather than manipulative in requesting what we want, we might succeed in getting it.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Impressing someone powerful may be important to you today, perhaps because you want them to support you financially. No matter how capable you are of making a convincing case for your cause, having a realistic sense of your own power might be the most important thing you can do for yourself. Achieving your desired outcome is probably not as dependent on the other person as you think it is, and acknowledging this can help you handle the situation in a more grounded way.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Actions could speak louder than words for you today. When sensual Venus in your secretive 12th house squares overpowering Pluto in your dogmatic 9th house, you might have to admit to yourself that your actual activities are a bit different from what you believe you should be doing. While you may be able to get away with this discrepancy for now, perhaps the more important question is whether you want to live like that indefinitely. Look for a way to be true to yourself.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

An organization you belong to could be giving you a lot to think about now. Although things are likely pleasant on the surface, you might be aware of more complicated interpersonal dynamics underfoot. Either way, it doesn't have to be drama for drama's sake if you can find meaning in it. You may want to take some time by yourself to get all the facts and ponder your position before you discuss your next moves with anyone else. When you're ready, confide carefully.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

A professional relationship could be intense at the moment, as a recent advance in your career might have come with some added costs or obligations for you. Feeling like you must navigate any big changes alone is likely to increase your anxiety about the situation. Talking to friends or even reading advice blogs to get a sense of what's common may be really helpful for you. Learning from the experiences of others should help you avoid getting taken advantage of.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Staying focused on your responsibilities could be difficult today, as the prospect of something more fun probably beckons. That said, if you're able to look at the details of the little stuff, you may get an unexpected reward: a glimpse of your larger professional direction. That might also help you focus long enough to finish whatever you're supposed to be doing. With your to-do list cleared -- or at least subdued -- you can go on to enjoy yourself with fewer reservations.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Dragging your feet may be a way of asserting yourself, particularly if you feel like you're not getting taken seriously when you merge resources with others. However, situations where you share property or money can actually go better than you think right now, so it could be time to just openly admit what you want. The biggest things that might need to change are your own beliefs and expectations about this kind of collaboration. Take a calculated risk and learn from the results.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You might be a little suspicious of anyone who wants to get close to you now, whether it's a business relationship or a friendship. Deepening your commitment may worry you, even if everything makes sense on paper, because you feel like you'll get sucked into something that could potentially steal your independence. Unraveling your emotions about sharing, which perhaps come from previous bad experiences, might be necessary to help you handle this situation in a way that meets your current needs.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You may really want chores done your way today, because having attractive surroundings could mean more than it usually would to you. However, make sure that you don't become a petty tyrant toward the people around you regarding your preferences. Though you might be challenged to see that others have their own valid priorities different from yours, hurting a relationship over this is just not worth it. Focus on what is yours to control, and work alone as much as you can.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Impulse purchases could be tempting today, but you're better off looking at the big picture before you buy whatever catches your eye. Spending money you can't really spare to satisfy your emotional needs is likely to lead to disappointment and low funds later. You might find it more rewarding to focus on physical chores that keep you grounded. Being able to point to concrete results after you've accomplished a big task may give your self-esteem a boost that is both sustainable and affordable.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Loosening up may help you get out of a rut in your home life. Though perhaps there's a complicated and long-running power struggle going on, you might need to let go of your end of the issue before the other person feels safe to drop theirs. They could perceive you as having an agenda, whether or not that's true -- maybe you just see yourself as quiet! Expressing yourself freely and openly can dispel any misconceptions that have accumulated over time.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You probably know how to tell people what they want to hear, allowing you to get what you want at this time. You're attuned to subtle details that others wouldn't necessarily notice, which might help you refine your approach. However, just because you can do something doesn't mean should do it. Make an effort to shore up your own sense of emotional security first, and then see whether or not whatever you were hoping to talk somebody else into is worth the trouble.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Spending money may seem to be the answer to a friendship problem you're currently having. Perhaps you feel intimidated by someone else involved in the situation, whether or not they intended for that to happen. If you haven't tried talking things out, though, you might be able to find a solution that doesn't involve opening your wallet. Having the courage to ask a few questions could reveal that you've assumed something that isn't true, so get the facts as soon as you can.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.