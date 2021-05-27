Daily horoscope for May 27, 2021

General Daily Insight for May 27, 2021
All the feelings of today could have us seeing the world through rose-colored glasses, leading to varied results. The emotional Moon in Sagittarius will oppose pleasure-loving Venus at 10:43 am EDT, giving us the desire to wear our hearts on our sleeves, but this afternoon, we’ll need to be careful about missing red flags as Venus squares off against elusive Neptune. We’ll have an easier time getting a grip when the Moon shifts into grounded Capricorn later this evening.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You might experience a few hiccups today as you try to engage with others. Luckily, these faux pas won’t be complete gaffes, but rather little and easily excused mistakes or miscommunications. There’s a chance you and another person might try to come together, only to realize you’ve been operating from completely different places. While it’s possible that you two can find a way to get on the same page, it’s definitely going to require work and clarity to do so right now.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
A dissonance in the planets above makes it tough for you to figure out what you should focus on throughout the day. It might seem preferable to pay attention to the work in front of you, and indeed you could make progress in this arena. However, people may be something of a distraction. If you need to turn your phone on silent in order to get things done, then do so. You can always reply to people later.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
The planets are focusing on you today, which is a lovely thing in theory. Unfortunately, while some will send a beautiful beam of energy your way, not all of them will be quite so helpful. A wall of fog obscures your ambitions, getting in the way of making any real progress. Your best bet at this moment is to sit back and play around in your own sandbox. Worry about climbing mountains another day; they will still be there when the fog lifts.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
A path is opening up in front of you, but it is hardly a clear one. This road forms many twists and turns, seeming to be solid one moment but disappearing before your very eyes the next. The lesson to take away from this is that you have a choice today: you can go as far as you please or stay close to home, literally or metaphorically. Don’t create expectations for your day; instead, allow yourself to have options. There’s no pressure.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Insistent energies lend a tug-of-war feeling to the day, pulling you between feeling light and breezy versus heavy and complicated. That isn’t to say you need to set up camp in one specific area or that you can’t indulge in both, but that the moment you decide to take things easy, you might find a wind of intense energy blows your way. Conversely, if you lean into the complexity, you may automatically want to shake it off. Remember, there’s no right or wrong approach to this situation.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You could achieve a lot today, but things that look simple may turn out to be more complicated than you’d ever anticipated. It’s not that the tasks in front of you are especially difficult; in fact, you might rather enjoy them for their own merits. The problem is that, intentionally or not, other people are likely to get in the way of your accomplishments. Don’t let anyone rain on your parade for too long, but accept that the parade may need to make a few stops.
Libra
September 23-October 22
The planets are broadening your horizons, revealing some wonderful opportunities that could be yours for the taking. However, while you’re sizing up these possibilities, something may throw a wrench in the works and trip you up before you can start pursuing them. This wrench is probably going to be work-related, or deal with some sort of responsibility, so it would be wise to accept that finishing your work is a requirement before you can go off on any adventures.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Conflicting energy is coming towards you, making it difficult for you to figure out in which direction your destiny lies. Today you could make an effort to chase after your hopes and dreams, only to be reminded of important matters in the here and now that require your attention before you can do anything else. Start the day by grounding yourself and getting organized, then go from there and continue improving your options with each completed task.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
This morning you might want to lounge around in bed, take things easy, and limit your social interactions for the most part. It’s fine to take some time away from people, but they probably will be trying to get your attention regardless, so accept that you’ll only be able to keep them at bay for so long. Fortunately, it looks like all they want is to bring good things to your figurative door, so open up and let in the abundance!
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You’ve got pep in your step and are ready to roll up your sleeves and make the day count -- but that may not be the case for everyone else. While you hit the ground running and check off every box on your to-do list, you might notice other people making it rather difficult to focus. They could drop the ball or not put in your level of work. Be patient with others; everything will happen in its own time.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Work matters are going to seem rather nebulous today, like no matter how hard you try to focus, you keep missing the big picture. This is likely to continue throughout the day, so give yourself permission to take a step back and accept that there are better and more pleasant ways to spend your time right now. Indulge yourself in some fun hobbies or other things that take your mind off your responsibilities -- you can get back to them tomorrow.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your mind is in a haze today, making this a good day to putter around the house and to take things one step at a time. This haze may not lift easily, so for now it would be best to focus on feeling rather than thinking your way through the day. Delve into some creative expression or perhaps some redecorating. Moving a couple pieces of furniture around or changing up the aesthetics of a few rooms could breathe fresh air into your life.