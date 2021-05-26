Daily horoscope for May 26, 2021

General Daily Insight for May 26, 2021
We may be tempted to take things too far while the Moon squares boundless Jupiter in the early hours of the day. The rest of the morning is even more powerful, as a beautiful Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius activates the skies at 7:14 am EDT. We can use this energy to blast off to new vistas, and we should go as far as we can, because in the evening the Moon will move into a supportive sextile with hardworking Saturn, making our efforts well worth it.
Aries
March 21-April 19
A fresh breeze is tapping at your window today, encouraging you to open up and let the world in. This is a beautiful moment to begin breaking down any barriers that you’ve built up around yourself over the last six months, and start deciding how you’re going to dive into this heady new world that is now available to you. Look for fresh ways to increase the value of your life by bringing in modern influences and expanding your horizons.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
The galaxy is bubbling up like a celestial cauldron, bringing something powerful to the surface. This part of you may have been hidden from sight for months while it was refined over and over, like alchemists trying to turn base metal into gold. This time, however, the gold is within you, and you are the alchemist manifesting it into your life. There is something magical inside you that is coming to life, so go ahead and show the world what you’ve got to offer.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
The universe emphasizes the partners in your life on a powerful level today. This isn’t limited to romance -- it includes anyone with whom you have a balanced relationship, be it a close friend, a coworker, or indeed a lover. You could witness a major transformation with someone as your partnership reaches a new level. This is also a terrific time for negotiations and making deals, so if there are any contracts on the table, you’ve got cosmic clearance to sign on the dotted line.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
The stars are presenting you with an opportunity to totally transform yourself from the inside out. If you’ve felt like your life has been unorganized, messy, or just plain confusing, here’s a chance to start ironing out the wrinkles and making it look more like the one you've always dreamed of for yourself. Likewise, if you’ve already been putting in the work to get your life together, today could bring a sign that you are on the right track and the world is taking notice.
Leo
July 23-August 22
This is a very creative and expressive time for you! While you’re rarely one to sit back and avoid the limelight, this is truly a day to step up and let people hear you roar. If you’re of the artistic persuasion, then seize the day and put your talents on display. Taking a leap of faith could result in some fabulous rewards coming towards you, be they recognition and acclaim or perhaps even cold, hard cash. You know you deserve it.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
The winds of change are blowing right through your front door. You’ve probably experienced life closer to home for the last year or so, and while that’s been difficult in many ways, it hasn’t been all for the worse. Today, a blast of energy focuses on your home and family life, and it could bring a major transformation to the way you live now. You’ll likely be thrilled about the changes occurring under your roof, so you may even want to usher some in yourself.
Libra
September 23-October 22
There could be some very important information coming your way today, so keep your ears open and your eyes peeled. It might arrive in the form of a message, or perhaps it will be more discrete, wrapped up in some sort of event or other experience. The likelihood that it will happen close to home or come from someone very dear to you is strong. The information that is revealed has the potential to change everything, so pay attention.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Your financial state is highlighted right now, and this could bring a lot of changes to how you earn your money and what you do with it. These changes won’t likely relate to something entirely unexpected, but rather something you’ve been working on for quite some time. Perhaps you’ll get that raise you’ve been angling for, or maybe that job you’ve spent weeks pursuing will give you the metaphorical green light. You have the chance to manifest material magic now more than ever.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
This day’s energy is all about you, so consider this your opportunity to put yourself front and center without any reservations. You’re being encouraged to leave behind any behaviors or patterns that no longer serve you, and to instead consider striking out in a new direction or renewing your dedication to the path in front of you -- provided it’s the one you truly want to be on. You can make huge amounts of progress now if you put your mind to it and put in the effort.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
The stars inspire change today, aiding you in metaphorically shedding your old skin. You are entering a powerful period of renewal, during which a lot of things in your life could change for the better. Before you can enact those changes, you should first let go of some old habits or ideas. Releasing the person you used to be will help you make room for new parts of yourself when they finally arrive to help you start a whole new life.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Like a fisherman casting their net into the great ocean, you’re currently being prompted to connect with people by casting your own net as wide as you can over your social circle. You have a lot of cosmic support right now and it seems that you’ll be able to gather up a great catch. Amongst everyone in your net, you're likely to find some solid nuggets of friendship gold gifted from the universe straight to you. Take advantage of the abundance and draw them in!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Set your sights high today by picking out a spot on the horizon and making it your goal. Even if that place looks like it will take forever to reach, the universe is here to make your journey easier, pushing you along with a wind at your back. With its help, you might find you arrive much faster than expected. Pick where you want to go, and if you do the work, you’ll get there in no time.