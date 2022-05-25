Daily horoscope for May 25, 2022

General Daily Insight for May 25, 2022

Getting to the bottom of our problems may seem urgent today. As the impulsive Moon in Aries sextiles the upbeat Sun in Gemini, we might feel confidently able to take on any challenge. However, once inquisitive Mercury trines penetrating Pluto at 5:49 pm EDT, we could wind up digging deeper than we'd intended. Luna then meets sensitive Chiron, so perhaps we'll encounter some heavy stuff. In a supportive atmosphere, though, maybe whatever we've held back in the past is now better out than in.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may feel like you deserve to be paid more for your work. A self-worth issue could appear to be what's holding you back from getting what's rightfully yours. Alternately, maybe you feel down on yourself for unrelated reasons at the moment. It might seem like you'd finally be worthy of love if only you were richer. Get your emotions sorted out before you ask for a raise -- that way, you can make a good decision that's really about the money.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Refining your beliefs may be important for you today. With articulate Mercury in your sign trining insightful Pluto, your words can have power, and you could be a formidable advocate for any cause or idea you support. However, don't let your emotions around past painful experiences keep you attached to a viewpoint that no longer serves you. Know why you hold the positions you hold and have the courage to make changes if it becomes obvious that new circumstances require a different approach.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Social life could get intense for you now. You may start out feeling like the life of the party, but watch out -- you might hit somebody's sore spot. Being overly oblivious at this point would be all too easy, so be extra cautious before bringing up any subjects that have the potential to become controversial. In most cases, the risk is too great to justify the reward. Try to turn your curiosity inward instead of unleashing it on your acquaintances.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Bringing your career frustrations to your friends would probably be worth the trouble today. They can help you talk through a difficult professional issue in a way that's both supportive and insightful, as long as you make it clear that you're ready for their fully honest opinion. You may be in too deep to see the root of the problem yourself, so let someone else who knows you well give you their perspective -- the truth could be just out of your sight!

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may have a clearer than usual view of your professional trajectory at this point. Thoughtful Mercury in your 10th House of Career trines deep-rooted Pluto in your 6th House of Habits, demonstrating to you how certain quirks of your daily workflow that you take for granted are actually unique, significant clues to your path forward. Your ideas about how things should be can hold you back now, so focus on what's real -- no matter how unusual it is.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A creative outlet could be very rewarding for you today, but you might want to work on it alone. Your wounds around sharing with others may be close to the surface at the moment, and you're less likely to produce something that you're happy with if someone else's potential judgment is hanging over your head. Make whatever you're going to make to please yourself! You don't have to let others see the result until you no longer need their approval for any of it.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Clarifying boundaries with others at home is likely to go as well as it can for you now. As clear-thinking Mercury in your 8th House of Shared Property aligns with secretive Pluto in your domestic 4th house, you're equipped to actually articulate the things that you think should go without saying. Unfortunately, sometimes they really do need to be said. Even if the conversation is difficult for you in the moment, have faith that it should ultimately improve the relationship involved.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Talking things out could be just what one of your close relationships needs right now. When verbal Mercury in your 7th House of Relationships trines powerful Pluto in your 3rd House of Communication, you may want to say something that matters. Though you probably won't be satisfied with small talk, allow the person you're speaking with to keep you focused and help you channel your deep thoughts in a way that can keep things productive. Don't fight them on minor details!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Money worries might be holding you back from a lifestyle change you'd like to make, but you could finally find a way around that today. Due to clever Mercury in your 6th House of Habits trining secretive Pluto in your 2nd House of Finances, you may notice resources that you once overlooked. At that point, you'll have to answer to what's really stopping you. There's no shame in admitting that healing yourself can be scary, whether you're able to afford it or not.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Family life can be challenging for you now, especially if you're afraid that your attempts to do your own thing will only set off someone else's emotions. However, as eloquent Mercury in your expressive 5th house trines commanding Pluto in your sign, you're equipped to explain your side of the story more convincingly than you might think. Just be patient with whoever gets upset and let them vent -- after they calm down, you can tell them where you're really coming from.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Setting up your home in a way that allows you to get your necessary rest may be important today. However, trying to explain what you're doing to anybody else could be just too frustrating. The issue might be more your fear of being misunderstood than whatever anybody else actually said, but your anxiety is likely to bring out the worst in whoever you talk to. Do your best to work alone as you come up with an arrangement that genuinely suits your personal preferences.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Financial frustrations could have you feeling down at the moment. However, talking things out with your friends may show you that the situation isn't as bad as you think it is. You might need to look at whatever you were taught while you were growing up in a different light. It's not necessarily entirely wrong, but there are probably parts of it that need an update. Let peer pressure be a positive influence now -- at least in terms of showing you what's realistic.

