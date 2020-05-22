Daily horoscope for May 22, 2020

Normally you don’t like entering binding agreements, but that could change today when the confident Sun sends beams of reassurance to secure Saturn. By signing a contract, you may be able to end the relentless search for work and settle into a comfortable routine. Knowing when your next paycheck will arrive may be enormously reassuring. Not only will it allow you to devote more time to your personal life, but you can build up your savings, too. Today's New Moon in your 7th House of Alliances suggests you team up with a company or person who embraces fresh ideas and perspectives.