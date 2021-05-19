Daily horoscope for May 19, 2021

This is a good day to let the universe take the wheel as it's steering you in the right direction! There is a beautiful energy channeling throughout the sky, and it will be impacting you in quite a fantastical way -- but only if you let it. Something you’re not aware of is headed your way, something that could benefit you in the long run. Instead of trying to push or pull in one specific direction, give yourself permission to be flexible and see how things unfold.