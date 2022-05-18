Daily horoscope for May 18, 2022

General Daily Insight for May 18, 2022

Impractical and idealistic visions have a chance at becoming real today. As motivated Mars meets spiritual Neptune in Pisces at 2:33 am EDT, we might seek opportunities to take action toward our wildest dreams. Subsequently, the Moon enters productive Capricorn, sharpening the practical side of our intuition. As Luna then squares exuberant Jupiter, we may feel a burst of confidence. However, once the Moon stumbles into a challenging quincunx with messenger Mercury, talking to others could actually overcomplicate all of our plans.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Discussing your goals with others could be difficult today. Though you're likely confident that you can achieve what you've set your mind to, whoever you're talking to might be confused about what really motivates you. Something very personal may be the wind beneath your wings, and perhaps there are reasons why you don't often discuss it. Weigh the value of being understood in the present moment against your opportunity to just get something done and work out the details later.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Working toward a current cause that matters to you can be easier when you know you're not acting alone. As assertive Mars and passionate Neptune meet in your 11th House of Community, you may be happy to join others in doing something important. However, don't let a cozy group vibe sweep you along into doing something not well thought out. Though your efforts to verify that whatever you're doing makes logical sense might feel like a buzzkill, it should ultimately make any worthy endeavor stronger.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your goals may seem to be bigger than you are today. However, this could be scary rather than liberating. While feeling larger than life has its fun side, sometimes it's also a lot of pressure. What might bring you back down to Earth in an unexpectedly pleasant way is working on the boring parts of your grandiose plan, like taxes and insurance. No matter how disconnected you feel, you can't escape stuff like that. Taking action there can help you make manageable progress.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You may really idealize anyone who seems more intelligent or cultured than you think you are right now. There's no need to sell yourself short. Instead of putting another person on a pedestal, try to cultivate a balanced relationship with them, where you both can grow and explore together. Even if you haven't achieved all of your travel or educational goals yet, take stock of what you have learned over the course of your life. You probably have more to offer than you think!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Boundaries could be a sore point for you today. Perhaps the answer involves making some changes to your current arrangement for shared responsibilities. As you do this, be as realistic as possible about what each person involved is able to do. The result may wind up looking different from how your peers set things up in their lives, but what you need most is a plan that is actually going to work. You can see the big picture now if you make the effort!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A new friend or acquaintance could be very interesting to you today, and you may be in a big hurry to get to know this person better. However, resist the temptation to overshare about yourself with them. Especially if you don't know this person very well yet, anything sensitive you tell them perhaps has the potential to become more public than you prefer. Wait until you've built a foundation of trust before going deep. For now, enjoy the moment -- without divulging too much.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Working to the point of burnout is a strong possibility for you now. Though you're probably eager to get stuff done, your lack of boundaries may remove all limits from your to-do list. However, others could be more willing than you think to help you, especially once they know you're in need -- your greatest roadblock might be your own expectations! If you can muster the inner security necessary to ask for help, you're likely to be rewarded. Don't hesitate to speak up!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Your creative spirit may be at its peak today, and you can seize the moment to produce something really powerful. Though talking to others about what you want to do could be tempting, that's likely to divert your energy from accomplishing everything you're capable of. They might hassle you over minor details in a way that throws off your groove. Let your own intuition be your major guide, and the parts of your project that aren't quite solid yet should work themselves out.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Taking care of your family may not be a straightforward task at the moment. Although you might be motivated to make things better for those you care about, it could seem like whatever you do is never enough. Given that, make an effort to know going in how much of your own money you're willing to invest in the situation. That said, also be aware that for overly burdensome chores or other physical work, outsourcing tasks can sometimes be worth the expense.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Getting your point across may be difficult for you now. Though you might be passionate in how you talk to people, they could be left wondering what you actually want them to do. With the Moon in your sign today, you're probably more attuned to the emotional components of your situation than the practical details. That said, if you want to give prospective helpers productive guidance, tapping into your sense of security can help you advise them from more stable footing.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Using your money to bring about the change you want to see in the world could inspire you right now. However, don't let your mouth jump ahead of your wallet! Though you may be inclined to make dramatic verbal commitments, perhaps to compensate for hidden insecurities, first be sure you have the resources to back up whatever you're saying. The humiliation of being unable to deliver on a promise will probably be harder on your ego than just keeping quiet.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may be sought after today. With the Moon moving into your social 11th house, you could seem to have exactly the vibe that your friends and acquaintances want to be around. Although you might enjoy the attention, be careful not to let people exploit you with it! You can take extra time to think about any requests for money you receive instead of giving in right away. Your passionate attitude is probably appealing enough that there's no need for you to buy anyone's love.

