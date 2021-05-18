Daily horoscope for May 18, 2021

General Daily Insight for May 18, 2021
Today we might feel buffeted about by the planets, as the emotionally charged Moon in Leo will be forming a number of strong angles to other planets. Early in the morning she’ll form a tense square to rebellious Uranus, giving us a shock, only to oppose stern Saturn a few hours later, reminding us that there are responsibilities to tend to, regardless of any surprises. Communicative Mercury will sextile the Moon at 10:55 pm EDT, so there could be some very interesting late-night conversations.
Aries
March 21-April 19
This is a morning to take things slowly and not let yourself get carried away. Someone or something might throw a wrench in the works when you least expect it and confront you with a number of roadblocks when you’d rather have a clear road ahead of you. This won’t move your entire day off course, but to keep sure footing if something should go wrong, it’s a good idea to move forward one small step at a time today.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are being pulled in a number of directions right now, making it more than a little difficult to figure out just what exactly you want to do. The energy for you today is low-key, so hitting the snooze button a few extra times is probably going to sound pretty appealing, but work is going to come calling for your attention whether you’re awake or not. This is a day to get up, put on the coffee, and meet the world head-on!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
There’s a busy note to today’s energy, one that is going to pull you in several different ways, but out of all the signs you are the most well-equipped to handle this. Avoid burnout by focusing on one thing at a time, giving yourself the freedom to bounce around from task to task, doing little bits here and there. That will be the easiest way to chip away at these projects while still maintaining a calm and collected head.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Things start off with an efficient vibe this morning, but whether you’ll be able to keep that laser focus throughout the rest of the day remains to be seen. It looks as though, despite your best efforts, there are going to be a lot of little issues popping up here and there that you'd prefer to deal with later. Unfortunately, you’re going to need to tend to them now. Roll up your sleeves and get to work so you can reward yourself later!
Leo
July 23-August 22
You’d love nothing more than to follow your own passions and pursue them as far as you possibly can today. As wonderful as that might sound, it looks like there are going to be quite a few matters demanding your attention even when you’d rather attend to life on your own terms. In fact, an unexpected event at work may require you to reorient your focus at the last minute. If you handle it well, you could end up wowing a VIP in the process.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Today might feel like you’ve wandered into some unknown dreamland. While you prefer to keep solid ground beneath your feet, there is nothing wrong with letting yourself take a few steps off the beaten path and seeing what’s waiting for you beyond your usual territory. Changing your perspective on things can seem daunting at first, but it could be really good for you in the long run. Try opening your mind a bit; there’s lots waiting for you to discover.
Libra
September 23-October 22
A bit of confusion is in store for you today as you try to decide what to do, but that doesn’t automatically mean it’s going to be a difficult day. Rather, it looks like the offers in store for you are all going to be quite enticing. You’re going to have to make up your mind regarding which one you want to pursue, because unfortunately you can’t pursue them all. Don’t worry about FOMO -- you will enjoy whatever path you choose.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A road is opening up for you today, and it’s leading you to a lovely place of success and acclaim. However, just when you're beginning to pick up speed, a friend, co-worker, or even a romantic partner could pop up and demand your attention, throwing you off course. They may not leave you alone, so politely ask for some space to focus on the work at hand. You can return to them in a day or two when you’ve made more progress.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
It’s lovely to set your sights far and wide, but before you can go chasing after your dreams, you’re going to have to tend to a few mundane matters in the here and now. Someone at work is going to need your help in one way or another today -- perhaps a client keeps taking up your time or a co-worker who needs you to save them from catastrophe. Instead of letting this get to you, take a breath and put your previous plans on ice for the day.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
It could be a light and fluffy kind of day one minute, then anything but the next minute. Instead of letting yourself get tossed around like a ping-pong ball, try and become the calm at the center of the storm, emerging every once in a while to let the wind fill your sails and push you to somewhere more appealing. Don’t allow other people to tell you how you are supposed to handle these matters; today is all about you making your own choices.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It might be all but impossible to get a few quiet moments to yourself today. You’d think you could at least hide out at home and get some space, but there might be a bit of a blow-up under your own roof. This doesn’t have to be a big fight and could be something as simple as needing to tend to some chores you’ve been ignoring for a while. If you’ve waited to do spring cleaning, now’s the time to finally check it off your list.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
This is a day to be open to possibilities and not be too set in your ways or too attached to your original plans. That's because something or someone is going to pop up when you least expect it and set you on a whole different course than the one you were expecting. Even though it could turn out to be a really fun opportunity, it might still be a bit jarring to change direction. Keep calm and carefully examine any offers before you make a decision.