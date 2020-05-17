Daily horoscope for May 17, 2020

General Daily Insight for May 17, 2020
The day begins gently thanks to the Moon’s tour through peaceful Pisces in the early morning hours. But the energy picks up when Luna moves into dynamic Aries, giving everybody the urge to make a fresh start. At 12:40 pm EDT, the expressive Sun forms a magical trine with expansive Jupiter, making us optimistic about financial matters. Feeling prosperous can attract moneymaking opportunities like a powerful magnet. Instead of saving the wealth that is created, we’ll be eager to spend it on things that enhance our enjoyment of life. Everything is coming up roses!
Aries
March 21-April 19
Reaching a new level of career success fills you with pride. You’ve worked hard to get to this point; pause to savor your victory. Whether you’ve been awarded a raise, promotion, or high-profile job, you’ll enjoy using your leadership skills to drive a project over the finish line. If you’re unemployed, think about launching a venture that reflects your values. Raising funds for a good cause, launching a series of classes, or starting your own business are all good possibilities. Have the courage of your convictions and move forward; you don’t need anyone else’s permission.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Exploring other cultures and philosophies will be liberating, especially if you've felt confined lately. Take a book off the shelf that you’ve been meaning to read for years. You may be immediately inspired to expand your knowledge, learn a foreign language, or adopt a new belief system. The charismatic Sun in your 1st House of Self is connecting with Jupiter and your natural magnetism could help you land an opportunity to study with someone who really knows their stuff. You may even become an expert in your own right.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
It’s possible you will learn the real motivations behind someone's actions today. Use your sharp intellect to shore up some facts that have been hidden from view. The truth will be empowering; instead of being outmaneuvered at every turn, you’ll start to anticipate this person’s actions, allowing you to maintain the upper hand. Though you’d much rather take a direct approach, that will make you vulnerable. Instead you'll need to show them what you've got and, fortunately, you’re up to the task. Just because you radiate youthful optimism doesn’t mean you are naive.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You could realize a lifelong dream today thanks to the support of your best friend, loved one, or business partner. Ordinarily, you pour your energy into nurturing others. Take this opportunity to put your needs first -- your nearest and dearest will be happy to assist you. Secretly, they’ve been longing to return the generosity you’re always giving to them. Whether they're offering advice, helping you get organized, or simply cheering you on, you have the support you need to reach for the stars and grab one.
Leo
July 23-August 22
The Sun is conspiring with lucky Jupiter today to give your health and well-being a boost. You have a fabulous opportunity to embark on a program today that supports your mind, body, and spirit. Don’t hesitate to break a bad habit or start a good one. Any endeavor that strengthens your system is favored. Contrary to what you might expect, people will admire you for undergoing this transformation. Rather than trying to tempt you into staying on the same path, friends will urge you to move to higher ground. Use their support as a springboard to lead your best life.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
There's a magnetism to you today that could help win over someone you’ve always respected and admired. A knowledgeable person in your field of interest may finally realize the depth and breadth of your creative skills. If you have an opportunity to join forces with this person, working together will feel more like play than work. Be willing to venture into an area you’ve never explored before. When people start to recognize you for these unique talents, doors of opportunity that were previously locked may finally swing open.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Activities at home and with family can bring you tremendous pleasure today. Even if you've been spending a lot of extra time in the house lately, there's a happy and comforting energy there now that is refreshing. Doing things like fixing meals for your loved ones, adding fresh decor to your least favorite room, or planting some flowerbeds will feel especially rewarding. Spending extra time or money on things that enhance the beauty and comfort of your environment goes a long way toward creating contentment these days.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You're the type of person who says what they mean and means what they say. This directness and intensity can be extremely attractive today and open the door to a successful collaboration. Teaming up with someone who is highly practical and easygoing will be beneficial for you both. Play to each other's strengths: If you let them establish a comfortable routine, they’ll encourage your flights of fancy. There’s even a distinct possibility that your income could skyrocket because of this partnership -- that’s because this union makes you feel valued.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Landing a profitable job is a strong possibility while the Sun is sending beams of support to your ruling planet, Jupiter, which is currently in your 2nd House of Earned Income. Or, you may use this energy to take steps toward launching a successful business, inventing a popular app, or coming up with a moneymaking product. Any idea that assists people in practical ways could generate tremendous wealth. Though others may try to deter you, you thrive due to your brilliance and optimism. Embrace your potential as a trendsetter.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
It's easy to look at the bright side of life while the vibrant Sun is making a shining trine to Jupiter in your 1st House of Self. Your relentless optimism can attract good fortune, love, money, and creative opportunities at every turn. While others struggle to get ahead, you may effortlessly move from one victory to another. Use your extraordinary luck to take a risk today. Buying a lottery ticket, confessing your feelings to someone, or going on auditions or job interviews could result in a very happy outcome.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Devoting more time to spiritual pursuits can make you feel grounded today. Normally, you prefer to keep your head in the clouds, envisioning a world with no obstacles or boundaries. Now your needs are shifting, prompting you to long for a secure home base. Carving out a quiet space where you can turn your attention inward is strongly advised. Even hanging a curtain across a corner or building a small altar can prompt you to spend more time reflecting on the meaning of life. Depth brings balance now.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your ability to get along with people from all walks of life makes you easy to work with and puts you in high demand. Someone may ask you to take leadership of a club, organization, or business division today. The entire team has faith in your desire to promote unity. The Sun is in your 3rd House of Communication and its connection to optimistic Jupiter helps you clear up misunderstandings between members of the group, causing a collective quantum leap. Suddenly, a bunch of individuals can pull together and form a real team.