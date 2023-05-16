Daily horoscope for May 16, 2023

General Daily Insight for May 16, 2023

Tempers might be easily inflamed today, but a calmer vibe is on the way. The touchy Aries Moon unites with tender Chiron, making provocations easy to find. However, when pleasure-loving Jupiter enters mellow Taurus at 1:20 pm EDT, we may discover that we lack the stamina to continue stirring up drama, no matter how wrong anyone else was -- seizing a chance to chill out could be more compelling. There's no shame in walking away from a fight that doesn't need to happen!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Making the most of a potential financial windfall will require understanding what it can't do for you. As generous Jupiter bounds into your money sector, you could receive a welcome boost. That said, if you've been feeling down on yourself for personal reasons lately, the temptation to spend your way out of that malaise may lead you in a destructive direction. Don't try to manipulate how others see you -- focus on what's likely to make your life more secure going forward.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Who you are can encompass a lot. Expansive Jupiter is leaping into your 1st House of Identity, giving you an opportunity to break out of any boxes you've gotten stuck in. The way you handle an embarrassing secret could be contributing to the problem. You might be unsure whether to hide it or rebelliously wear it on your sleeve. Look for a middle path -- it's part of you, but there's also more to you than that! Try to love yourself as you are.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Awkwardness in a social setting is a present risk. Taking a break from the situation may be more fruitful than making an effort to fully hash out the tension. With spiritual Jupiter moving into your contemplative 12th house, you're equipped to understand and appreciate the pleasure of your own company -- and then some! If you feel connected to a higher power, you're not necessarily alone. Once you get a bigger sense of perspective, it should become clearer which conflicts are worth the trouble.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You may feel like an authority figure is unfairly picking on you at the moment. With benevolent Jupiter moving into your 11th House of Community, asking your friends for advice could help. As they look at your current situation from the outside, they might be able to recommend strategies for navigating it in a more functional way. If you're willing to consider options that don't involve staying where you are, be open about that -- networking your way into new surroundings is genuinely possible.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Pushing toward your goals is finally possible. While some deficiency in your formal education may have previously held you back from a particular course of action, other factors are becoming enough to outweigh that as authoritative Jupiter enters and empowers your 10th House of Career. Although putting yourself in a situation where you aren't able to keep up won't serve you, try to discern the difference between boundaries that exist for valid reasons and bureaucracy that has gotten out of control.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A big trip is likely on the menu for you now, but the hard part is probably getting there from here. Although supportive Jupiter is shifting into your 9th House of Travel, you might still struggle with the parts of your plan that aren't totally under your control. A fellow traveler could be flaking out on their share of the bills, or your paperwork may be held up. Use these constraints as an opportunity to get creative and consider other options.

Libra

September 23-October 22

A frustrating dynamic in a close relationship could have you thinking smaller than typical. You may not see how it's possible to escape a particular role that doesn't let you fully express yourself. As expansive Jupiter enlightens your abundant 8th house, consider the role that a lack of resources, real or perceived, plays in building this constricted atmosphere. Within reason, taking on a manageable loan might be worth the risk if it helps you afford some breathing room from each other.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Fighting with a loved one over petty stuff is a risk at this moment. Fortunately, this may be just the provocation you need to start digging deeper. After good-natured Jupiter waltzes into your 7th House of Partnerships, you can push yourself to look at the big picture and remember your companion's positive qualities -- something must have brought you together in the first place! Day-to-day responsibilities are unavoidable, but reconnecting with why you appreciate each other should help you keep those tasks in proper perspective.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Becoming pleasantly busy is currently possible for you. As ambitious Jupiter emboldens your 6th House of Work starting today, you may have opportunities to earn extra money by taking on additional tasks. However, you might be conflicted about how much you can express your individuality on the job. Some constraints that concern you could be coming from your own inhibitions rather than reality. Still, it would be wise to recognize that not every environment is equipped to give you certain kinds of validation.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Reconnecting with your inner child may be a high priority at present. Happy Jupiter is beginning to enliven your 5th House of Play, turning your attention toward what you find fun. If it's been a while since you were able to kick back and relax, consider picking up something you enjoyed in the past. This could reawaken your memories, both good and bad, from an earlier time in your life. Whatever comes up, it's part of what made you who you are.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Being misunderstood in conversation could be frustrating for you today. As comfortable Jupiter shifts into your nurturing 4th house, retreating to a place where you feel emotionally secure can help you reflect in a constructive way on whatever has upset you. It may be necessary to separate your own anxieties from what someone else actually said. An expectation that others won't get you might be pushing you to act in ways that make this outcome more likely, so look critically at your thoughts.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Promising things you can't deliver can currently be a tempting trap for you. With garrulous Jupiter bouncing into your conversation sector, you'll probably have plenty of opportunities to chat people up, and the attention you receive from them could be intoxicating. If you exaggerate your accomplishments or resources in an effort to maintain your hold on the spotlight, though, it's likely to backfire on you. The truth of who you are is good enough, even if you wish it were more exciting.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.