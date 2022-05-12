Daily horoscope for May 12, 2022

General Daily Insight for May 12, 2022

It's a fun and fruitful day today. As the Moon enters Libra and then opposes expansive Jupiter at 3:02 am EDT, we have the ability to keep it light but also see the possibilities we might overlook when in a more somber mood. The Moon's trine to intellectual Mercury can especially help us think clearly. However, as Luna later opposes Venus, the rawer side of our desires could grate against any idealism. Some thoughts are more appealing if we don't get around to acting them out!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Relationships are probably pleasant for you at this time -- because you make them so! You may tend to project your own positive mood onto the others you interact with, encouraging them to respond in kind. Realizing how powerful you are in this way could be shocking for you. Watch out for the possibility of becoming overbearing, but also take note of any events that go well for everyone involved. You can use the lessons you learn now whenever you face more difficult times later.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You could be torn between laboring diligently to make money and indulging in sweet dreams today. Fortunately, it may be possible for you to do both. While your practical concerns are important, you aren't required to approach them in the same way you always have. Any inspiration you receive for making your routines easier on yourself, even if it seems too good to be true, is definitely worth a try right now! Work has to be done, but it doesn't always have to be hard.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Hanging out with friends could be a lot of fun today, as long as you maintain sensitivity to the dynamics that keep a group gathering running smoothly. Someone else might be the dominant presence at the moment, and your challenge may look like accepting the reality of their leadership without losing yourself to it. You're probably able to tell your own story articulately when the opportunity arises. If you can identify the best moment to share, you're likely to make a positive difference.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Public recognition for a significant achievement of yours could come to you today. The hard part might be getting your own view of yourself to catch up to how the world sees you! While receiving kudos from others can be heartwarming, you may also need to use this moment to shore up the kind of emotional security that only comes from within. Compassionately work to unravel any mental blocks that are holding you back from acknowledging the existence of your best self.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Conversations with friends and acquaintances could be especially informative for you at this time. As the Moon in your chatty 3rd house opposes confident Jupiter in your curious 9th house, be alert for an opportunity to learn about something you'd like to experience. Though you might feel a bit complacent and focused on what sounds easy and comfortable, it may be less challenging than you think to make an exciting trip or course of study happen. Don't let your assumptions hold you back!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Getting financial help from someone else can help you achieve your current goals -- as long as you have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish. Though gathering the courage to ask for help might be difficult, remember that people probably already want to support you -- especially if they see your success as an efficient way to check off some of their own aspirations. Remind yourself that your contributions are valuable and that everyone can benefit from working together.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone could be a generous mentor or teacher for you today. You might really learn a lot from their instruction. However, it also may be important to keep a realistic sense of perspective and remember that they are only human. You're perhaps drawn to people who seem larger than life right now, but keep in mind that your own instinctive knowledge has value as well. One type of expertise doesn't necessarily cancel out the other -- do your best to balance both sources.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Doing some routine cleaning could be relaxing for you now. As the Moon in your contemplative 12th house opposes artistic Venus in your practical 6th house, you may want to focus on beauty more than usual as you put your space in order just the way you want. Clear any really ambitious changes with others who have a say in the situation, just to be safe, but they're likely to be impressed! Your efforts to shape a peaceful environment can benefit everyone involved.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your ability to understand what makes you happy could be especially strong now. As buoyant Jupiter in your 5th House of Pleasure opposes the Moon in your social 11th house, you're probably not inclined to keep your joy to yourself. Sharing happiness in this way can help you build a closer relationship, perhaps with someone you mainly know in the context of a larger group of friends. Laughing at the same things is a great way to learn who really clicks with you.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Making your home super comfortable could be a worthy aspiration for you now. You'll likely have to invest some work into getting what you want, but even some of the frustrating tasks should be quite rewarding in the end. As your ability to see how connected the little details are to your larger goal is enhanced by the cosmos at the moment, use that perspective to determine which minutiae aren't really worth pursuing further -- and which are necessary to get just right.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Discussing big ideas may be rewarding for you today. It could be especially surprising that you're able to do this in a fun way that also makes you feel good emotionally. While covering serious ground in a lighthearted way might seem foolish at first, an unusual approach can ultimately help you find a path out of an unfortunate dilemma. However, if you do reach a point of wanting to tell a joke, laughing at yourself -- rather than anyone else -- is your best bet.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A sense of financial abundance may comfort you at the moment, but others might want some of what you have. The ego boost and powerful feeling you get from helping people could make giving worth your while. However, while you enjoy indulging your fantasies of omnipotent benevolence, keep an eye out for any dynamics that remind you of something you experienced in your family while growing up. The insights you can attain will probably be worth whatever you may spend to get them.

