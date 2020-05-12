Daily horoscope for May 12, 2020

General Daily Insight for May 12, 2020
The ambitious Capricorn Moon makes conjunctions with both passionate Pluto and adventurous Jupiter this morning. Instead of playing it safe, we should be pushing the envelope. If we reach for the stars, we just might grab some. Later in the day, Luna enters nonconformist Aquarius, forming a trine to mental Mercury and a conjunction with pragmatic Saturn. Formulating careful strategies is a great use of these energies. At 4:14 pm EDT, Mercury and Saturn form a trine, making it easier to practice patience and persistence. Good things come to those who wait today.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You should be able to dispatch chores quickly and easily today, perhaps because there are so few other options. Instead of cursing your lack of choices, welcome life's simplicity. Once you get to the bottom of your to-do list, you can devote yourself to a group project. Your contribution will be putting an innovative spin on an old formula. Traditional types might not be on board with your approach, but most people will love it. Let any criticism roll off your back and drink in the positive feedback. This could mark the beginning of a profitable business.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You've been blessed with great business sense and today presents a perfect opportunity to put it to use. Helping people make informed financial decisions could be a great way for you to earn money. Whether you're operating as a consultant or a social influencer, you're sure to attract a loyal following. Offering a multi-tiered subscription service will allow customers from all different economic backgrounds to work with you. Now that Saturn is moving through your 10th House of Professional Matters, you should have no trouble becoming a respected name in whatever industry you choose.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Mercury, your ruling planet, is now moving through your 1st House of Self, which means it should be especially easy to promote your agenda. A business call or teleconference will work to your advantage today; your audience could be impressed by the depth and breadth of your knowledge. If you're given an opportunity to teach a course or write a book for fellow experts, grab it. You'll enjoy expounding on a theory you have been developing for years. Although you're usually wary of entering long-term agreements, signing a binding contract is strongly advised.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It might be best to keep your thoughts to yourself while intellectual Mercury tours your 12th House of Hidden Matters. Keeping your own counsel will allow your imagination to flourish today. You must admit, it's much nicer developing an idea without the interference of others' pessimism. It's also possible you're contemplating a personal transformation lately; you're tired of going through the motions of life. Whether this change involves ending a bad habit, transitioning into another industry, or entering an intimate relationship, the key is to embark on a path that's unusual but exciting.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Entering a partnership could work to your advantage today. Although you have lots of wonderful ideas, you may lack the practical experience to bring them to life. That's why you should team up with a seasoned expert in your desired field today. Even if there's a big age difference between you, this generational gap is good for your alliance because each of you will address issues the other hadn't considered. The result could be a product or service that appeals to all demographics. Don't settle for a small sliver of pie when you can have the whole thing.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
A positive interaction with an authority figure may instill you with hope for the future. Someone who has lots of experience admires your work and may even offer you a job today. Although this position might not pay very well in the early stages, don't let that bother you. Thanks to your diligence, you can quickly move up the ladder. If you're not in the market for a job, you could be asked to assume leadership of a creative team. The gifted members of this organization will have tremendous respect for your intelligence and flexibility. Work your practical magic.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Although you long for a change of scenery, it just isn't possible to get one now, but that shouldn't stop you from engaging in a little armchair travel. Watch a movie or read a book set in an exotic locale today. Someone close to you may have been urging you to check out one of their favorite stories for years and this is your chance to follow up on their recommendation. Enjoying this material could even inspire you to further develop your creative talent. A born artist like you can't possibly be content with resting on your laurels.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may have grown tired of toiling away on your own and forming a partnership with someone who is clever and decisive is strongly advised now. It doesn't matter if you're doing a work exchange or pooling your financial resources; two heads are better than one today. Meanwhile, if you're living apart from loved ones, make a date for a video call -- seeing those you hold dear will restore your courage and renew your lease on life. Now that dedicated Saturn is touring your domestic 4th house, you're feeling a great responsibility to your family and relatives. Be the one to bring people together.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Mercury is moving through your 7th House of Partnerships, stressing the importance of teamwork. Generally, you prefer operating independently, especially when it comes to developing ideas. Right now, though, your chances for success are much greater if you work with a detail-oriented person. Let them check the facts, gather materials, and contact potential investors while you focus on the big picture. By observing your partner's methods, you'll learn valuable lessons on how to effectively communicate with people from all walks of life. It's especially important to treat everyone with respect today.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Living a healthy lifestyle should include making time to work out your mind. Start a habit today of doing crossword puzzles, word games, and math problems. When your brain is sharp, your immune system can work efficiently. It also helps if you eat the most nutritious foods possible. Fresh produce, lean protein, and whole grains should comprise most of your meals. Avoid fat, sugar, and alcohol as much as possible. Strict Saturn is moving through your 2nd House of Values, testing what is important to you. Treat your body like a temple.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You're not afraid to take an emotional or financial risk -- playing it safe has never been your style. Seize this opportunity to confess hidden feelings, buy a single lottery ticket, or venture into unfamiliar creative territory. People will admire your courage. Meanwhile, if you have children, the best thing you can teach them now is that there's value in having fun. Instead of pushing them to learn lessons or do homework today, encourage them to invent a game. Imagination is just as important as logic.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
This new kind of home life may be a source of tremendous comfort. You've always had a knack for adjusting the surroundings to meet your needs. After finishing your work or presiding over a school lesson today, turn your space into a calming retreat. Take a nap or soak in a scented bath if you're feeling anxious. Even if your duties have been reduced lately, it can be stressful contemplating an uncertain future. Practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, guided imagery, and meditation can be therapeutic. Eliminate anything or anyone toxic to keep optimism alive.