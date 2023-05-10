Daily horoscope for May 10, 2023

General Daily Insight for May 10, 2023

Getting conflict out could be better than letting it fester at this time. The practical Capricorn Moon flourishes with the lively Sun, fueling our energy. We may discover how others really see us once Luna opposes touchy Mars. The Moon then enters intellectual Aquarius and quickly conjoins dramatic Pluto at 10:40 pm EDT. Pushing everyone else to think as we do may seem vitally important, but this is potentially a sign that we're already too entangled in each other's business. Taking space is an option!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Emotional manipulation could be a challenging force in an organization you now belong to. As the needy Moon unites with subversive Pluto in your community sector, someone may crave greater influence, even if they're not quite willing to say that directly. Perhaps the least bad option is calling their bluff and openly giving them the level of control that they seek. Watching them discover firsthand the burdensome level of responsibility that typically accompanies power might be delightfully informative for everyone involved!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A conflict over differing views of the world could be upsetting for you at present. Be sure to ask who really has the final authority to tell another person what to do. You may want someone else to approve of you, or you're afraid of taking responsibility yourself if things don't work out. However, moving forward on your own and achieving a good outcome might ultimately be more persuasive to others than continuing to battle on a theoretical level. Give them something substantial!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your advocacy for your political or spiritual views could get intense at the moment. As the Moon meets domineering Pluto in your 9th House of Beliefs, you may have to ask yourself whether the ends actually justify the means. If someone else is preventing you from living in line with your values, you probably have the right to fight back, as messy as that might be. Know the difference between a threat that truly affects you and one that can be left alone.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Collaboration could currently be a challenge for you. As the Moon meets controlling Pluto in your 8th House of Shared Resources, you can likely break up power struggles by giving each person more space to do their own thing. You have the right to want what you want, but others can also legitimately have different desires -- and that doesn't mean anyone needs to change! Giving a looser arrangement a chance might genuinely serve everyone better than no connection at all.

Leo

July 23-August 22

A current fight over routine responsibilities could really be about deeper control issues in the relationship. You may feel resentful that you can never quite do a particular chore correctly. Perhaps the bigger problem is that the other person is somehow always the unilateral judge of what's right. It might be time to revisit the reasons why they can't be questioned. If their anxiety can actually be confined to one specific task, then maybe they should be the one to do it going forward.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your community could presently be heading in a direction you don't like. Showing your disapproval by passive-aggressively sabotaging routine tasks might seem like a way to slow the metaphorical locomotive down. Beware: if you give the impression that you're simply opposed to any kind of change, no matter what it is, you probably won't be taken seriously! Some of your concerns may be more valid than others, so make an effort to raise the most pressing problems in an honest way.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Arguments in a family setting may seem to have no good outcome for you now. When the Moon unites with intense Pluto in your 5th House of Play, focusing your energy on a hobby that you personally have control over can help you release tension. When you have your own little world to manage, it might become easier to let some things go in the outside world. Watching what happens when you drop your end of the rope could be enlightening.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A political argument you're presently involved in could ultimately come down to family dynamics. If you're related to the person you're fighting with, current controversies may simply be the latest arena for hashing out ancient relationship resentments. Whether or not you're actually kin, a civic issue that commands your attention in an intense way likely reminds you of a formative experience in your upbringing that you're still trying to resolve. Try to sort out what's truly happening in the here and now.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Talking about a money issue in a manipulative way could be a tempting strategy to get what you want today. You may feel picked on by another person, or even victimized by circumstances, and conveying that to sympathetic listeners might convince them to take pity on you. Is it totally true, though? When you tell a story like this, you're not just telling it to everyone else -- you're also telling it to yourself. Consider what's most constructive for you to believe.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Withholding money may currently seem like a valid way to take back your power in a relationship conflict. It's actually true that some resources belong only to you, though. As the Moon joins protective Pluto in your finance sector, you might benefit from looking at the distinction between things you could potentially do to inflict pain on others and boundaries that would be legitimate to enforce, whether or not anyone else did anything wrong. You can correct someone who's overstepped reasonable limits without punishing them.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your reaction to daily frustrations can provide a clue to what really motivates you. Paying attention to what irritates you and why it makes you resentful is likely to bring useful insights. As the Moon joins profound Pluto in your sign, sharing your findings with others may encourage them to be vulnerable too. Although this might not be the discussion about chores that they were expecting, getting to the bottom of things should help you find a solution that truly works.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A current kerfuffle in an organization you belong to might run deeper than you want to admit. While you may prefer to believe you were just trying to get things done, there's another possible layer of complexity to your motivations. The worry that there's not enough room for you to express yourself could provoke you to overstep onto someone else's turf. Be responsible for what you put out -- and be realistic about what this community is equipped to give you.

