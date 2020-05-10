Daily horoscope for May 10, 2020

Because the Sun is touring your 9th House of Ethics, it’s especially important to obey your conscience now. Be honest with someone who is close to you, even if it isn't comfortable. The sooner you address this situation, the happier you both will be. The last thing you want is for a good alliance to turn sour because you were too afraid to say what was on your mind. Every relationship undergoes difficulty at some point, but it's how you manage it that makes all the difference. Don't let a molehill turn into a mountain.