Daily horoscope for May 7, 2023

General Daily Insight for May 7, 2023

Feeling like we just can't get comfortable is all too likely. The normally optimistic Sagittarius Moon clashes with wet blanket Saturn, dampening the mood. Sensual Venus enters nurturing Cancer at 10:25 am EDT but then grates against scheming Pluto, provoking us to look at our relationships in an overly transactional way. When Luna finally harmonizes with healing Chiron, we may receive a glimpse of how things could be different, even if we aren't ready to put it into practice quite yet.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Living up to your interior decorating dreams could seem nigh impossible at the moment. When aesthetic Venus enters your domestic 4th house, you may be ready for a fresh look at your home. Scrolling through social media for inspiration can lead you off track, as you might wind up comparing yourself to others in an unhelpful way. Instead, focus on identifying what makes your body feel good in your surroundings, and lean into that. Your inner wisdom is worth trusting!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Knowing what to say to a friend who's struggling could be a challenge right now. As gentle Venus enters your communication sector, your heart is probably more or less in the right place. Even in your desire to help them, it's possible you might overstep your boundaries by trying to push them toward choices that aren't yours to make. No matter how nicely you word it, that's not kind. Demonstrating that you trust their judgment can give them the confidence they need to act.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

An important purchase could be on your mind at the moment. When money planet Venus moves into your 2nd House of Resources, you'll likely have to think clearly about how what you have can serve you best. The course of action that flows most naturally may be different from what you've historically been taught. Confiding in a friend might confirm your suspicions that your options are broader than what authority figures tell you, but you'll have to make the final call yourself.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Looking good may be a high priority for you now. As attractive Venus sashays into your sign, you'll likely be interested in improving your appearance. Deciding how to make it happen will probably be the hard part. Committing to a demanding routine that you can't keep up will be discouraging -- and the first thing you read about online potentially isn't even the most realistic way to get the results you seek! You might want to consult someone you trust for guidance.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your dreams could tell you something you don't want to hear about a significant relationship of yours. As helpful Venus in your 12th House of the Subconscious challenges controlling Pluto in your partnership sector, you may have to admit there's a basis to your feeling that something is off in the dynamic between the two of you. If you feel like you can't talk honestly to the other person regarding a concern you have, that's probably a bigger problem than the specific concern.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your packed social calendar may compete with your active responsibilities. While bubbly Venus in your 11th House of Community fusses over pushy Pluto in your productive 6th house, your mind might be elsewhere during what should be a fun hangout. Others could assume your lack of interest is a comment on your relationship with them, even if that's not what you intend to communicate. If you truly can't detach from your to-do list, consider staying home to take care of it.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Getting some encouraging career news is possible. As Venus, your sign's ruling planet, moves into your public 10th house, your work is likely to draw the attention of someone influential. Unfortunately, not every opportunity you receive is necessarily the right fit for you. A situation that limits your ability to communicate or express yourself freely could wear on you over time, even if it provides other advantages. Make sure to be clear on all the pros and cons before you commit to anything.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Going on a trip to escape frustrations at home could be tempting at present. Leisure-loving Venus is gliding into your 9th House of Travel, broadening your horizons. It's true that seeing new sights might help you get out of a rut, taking your focus off a problem you've been obsessing over in a way that's no longer constructive. In changed surroundings, you can also come to see more clearly what you bring to any equation you enter. Wherever you go, there you are.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Collaborating closely with someone else may currently give you the opportunity to accomplish things you wouldn't be able to do on your own. This probably won't succeed if you don't start out on honest footing! While you might be tempted to massage the facts regarding parts of your life you feel insecure about, the other person needs to know what's really going on so they can make an informed commitment. Emphasize what you've learned from your failures instead of trying to deny their existence.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Other people could be surprisingly nice to you throughout the day. As friendly Venus in your relationship sector clashes with powerful Pluto in your finance zone, you might assume they have ulterior motives and start trying to figure out what they want from you. Distinguishing your own internal speculations from whatever they actually said may be difficult, especially if you're already in a grouchy mood. Try to accept any gifts or compliments without making the story around them bigger than it needs to be.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Needing a break from your responsibilities now and then is normal, but getting the balance right could currently be hard for you, Aquarius. As lazy Venus in your 6th House of Work conspires with resentful Pluto in your sign, you may be in the mood to just drop everything all at once, no matter who gets hurt. Commitments to groups that no longer align with your values might still be hanging out in your schedule, so start your thoughtful pruning there.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There could be a lot of heavy stuff on your mind recently, and maybe the most logical way to get it out isn't a direct conversation. As creative Venus bounces into your 5th House of Self-Expression, following your feelings into music or art that fits your mood can help you achieve a fuller understanding of what's flowing inside you. You don't have to put anything on public display if you're not ready -- just do what you need to do for yourself.

