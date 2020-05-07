Daily horoscope for May 7, 2020

Financial matters could be looking up for you, as money may soon be coming your way. Best of all, you could have enough of it to indulge in a small creature comfort that was previously out of reach. Don’t hesitate to treat yourself to this simple luxury; it’s as essential as food and water to you. In the past, relatives might have made you feel guilty about your extravagant taste. Use the power of today’s Full Moon to take ownership of your true worth. You deserve everything you want.