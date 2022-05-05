Daily horoscope for May 5, 2022

General Daily Insight for May 5, 2022

Change may seem inevitable today, though we might not be thrilled about what's necessary to get it. As the clingy Moon in Cancer squares sensual Venus, our desire to maintain security at all costs could override our other wants. However, when the assertive Sun meets shocking Uranus at 3:22 am EDT, disruption will probably happen -- whether we like it or not! Hearing out each other's emotions in a nonjudgmental and patient way can help us see the good in trying something new.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A weird idea for making money could turn out to be surprisingly profitable today. As the Sun meets trailblazing Uranus in your 2nd House of Resources, you may benefit from trying something different from what you've been taught. That said, you should thoughtfully choose which rules to bend. You probably have a sense for what seems easy, but you'll need to carefully distinguish between flow and fantasy. Things aren't necessarily true just because you want them to be, so focus on what gets results!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Reading the room and telling people what they want to hear could come easily now. However, as Venus in your 12th House of Secrets squares the sensitive Moon in your 3rd House of Conversation, maybe you're afraid to say what's really important to you because you think people will like you less. You probably reveal more of your hidden agenda than you think you do just from how you carry yourself, though! Honesty can be liberating, so push yourself to give it a try.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A sudden insight you have today might not really be that sudden, if you're honest with yourself. You've probably been chewing on some edgy thoughts for longer than you'd like to admit. What could be a more recent development, however, is having a friend or website you can blame for putting such a strange idea in your head. Preferring the security of tried and true options is understandable, but be sure to give credit where credit is due if a controversial proposal actually works out.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Being seen, even in a good way, could seem overwhelming for you now. While you might be proud of an achievement that you're getting attention for, having to answer seemingly endless questions about it can feel like a burden. Fortunately, you may not have to go it alone! Your friends could be happier than you expect to help you with any challenges you're facing, so try delegating some of your communication chores. Tell whoever loves to talk and let them spread your news!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Getting the rest you crave could be difficult for you at the moment. While Venus in your 9th House of Travel squares the Moon in your contemplative 12th house, you may feel obligated to maintain your image as someone who's always up for anything new and exciting, even if you're honestly feeling like more of a homebody at the moment. However, doing what feels most true to you can be a transformative lesson about authority -- for both you and whoever you're trying to impress.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It may become more obvious than you prefer that your beliefs have been changing lately. As the Sun meets rebellious Uranus in your philosophical 9th house, whatever you've been holding back is likely to emerge in some way. Though you might be afraid to lose the comfort of fitting in with your community, remember that you can be judicious about your closest pals. Sharing your true self in a controlled way to understanding peers should prevent any issues with those you know won't get it.

Libra

September 23-October 22

The world might not be seeing one of your relationships in the way you'd prefer today. Whether the connection is business or personal, you might want the situation to be seen in a socially acceptable way, even if the reality is actually more revolutionary. No matter how much control you have over how you present yourself, keep in mind that you're not choosing between comfort and discomfort -- you're choosing between the pain of being judged and the pain of not really being seen.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You might want to be anywhere but connecting with others right now. Whether your preferred distraction involves burying yourself in your work or in a fun book, you're probably craving something a little removed from direct human interaction. Even so, facing what you fear could be good for you! You may feel like there's no way to maintain a close relationship without having your boundaries invaded, but directly asking for what you want can go better than you expect at this moment.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your openness to risk could help you see a potentially rewarding possibility for updating your current routines. On the other hand, others who cross paths with you may not be interested in making any changes. You might need to carefully work out boundaries so you can pursue what's calling to you with minimal impact on anyone else. If your new diet or schedule turns out to have a noticeably positive effect on you, your next problem could be answering all their questions about it!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A cozy situation could feel more like a frustrating rut today. Whether it's a family relationship, a business connection, or a friendship that has grown too comfortable, you may have gained all the security you thought you ever wanted -- at the cost of your own autonomy. As the Sun meets independent Uranus in your expressive 5th house, you probably need to clarify where you're at with all of this. Though changing an established dynamic is often difficult, it might be good for everyone involved.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

How a big change at home is received may depend on how you handle the immediate details. Make an effort to discuss any domestic disruptions as kindly as possible. That said, be gentle enough with yourself to acknowledge that sometimes, no approach will ever be soft enough to make some people happy about an update they didn't want. When you know what you CAN'T do, you might be able to identify some small ways you CAN start restoring a sense of security.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You can say something surprising today, as long as you're clear on what outcome you're hoping to achieve. If you've been feeling ignored or abandoned lately, just shocking people for the sake of creating a stir could certainly get you a moment of attention. However, achieving lasting connection is more likely when you act in harmony with your own values. Maintain a generous enough attitude toward others to say something that benefits everyone, and you'll be much more likely to get the validation you seek.

