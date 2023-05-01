Daily horoscope for May 1, 2023

General Daily Insight for May 1, 2023

Our minds may be especially nimble today. The detail-oriented Virgo Moon supports clever Uranus, helping us solve practical problems. As transformative Pluto turns retrograde at 1:09 pm EDT, perhaps we'll also want to reflect on how we've been using our power lately. The Sun then conjoins articulate Mercury, so talking or journaling things out could bring useful insights. On the other hand, when Luna opposes idealistic Neptune, we might be too hard on ourselves. Remember that we can only do better when we know better!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

The importance of a peer group or community in your life could currently be increasing. You might not realize how committed you've become until you look at your finances and discover that you've been spending more than you expect on your activities with them. When you put it that way, it may suddenly become clear whether or not this association is worth it. Although less tangible benefits are also relevant, running the numbers once in a while should keep your perspective balanced.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

An authority figure could be rubbing you the wrong way at the moment. It's possibly hard to pin down exactly what makes their approach seem controlling or overbearing. As the Sun and verbal Mercury meet in your sign, the key may lie in identifying what qualities you'd like to manifest in yourself. The other person might turn out to be a valuable teacher of what you don't want! Think through how you'd handle things differently if you were in their position.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A brainstorm you have today might need to develop further before you share it with the world. The Sun unites with Mercury, your sign's ruling planet, in your contemplative 12th house, encouraging you to look within before you ask others for their feedback on your strategies. Regardless of your big idea's topic, this cosmic lesson may be about learning to trust your own authority. Feel free to research specific information that's necessary to flesh out your plan, but do it on your own terms.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You probably need an outside perspective on a financial arrangement you're considering now. In particular, if it's very different from anything you've done before, you might not know enough to gauge whether others involved are giving you a fair deal. Asking around or digging through the archives of a favorite advice blog can give you a sense of society's norms for similar situations. Although there are sometimes valid reasons to bend the rules, you should at least know which rules you are bending and why.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Unsnarling current power struggles in a close relationship will probably require looking below the surface. While it might be easy to pin blame on the person who's the most vocal, that's not always who's really causing the problem. As the Moon in your 2nd House of Values opposes sacrificial Neptune, a compromise you've made to keep the peace may not be sitting well with you. Identify what's the bigger issue -- your choice itself, or the sense that you couldn't choose freely.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A longing for perfection could be preventing you from making good-enough progress toward your recent health goals. Reading or researching online should help you escape any mental ruts you've gotten stuck in. You might then be overwhelmed by the amount of information you find, but maybe that's the point -- there's not only one way to achieve satisfying results. Consider the benefits of enacting an imperfect plan that you can change as needed versus the results of not having a plan at all.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Ignoring a present urge to express yourself may cause problems if you don't acknowledge it. Have you been avoiding doing so on the grounds it would require you to reveal more of yourself in a close relationship than you prefer? The other person is probably in the mood to enjoy such a disclosure, though, so you might as well go for it! There'll still be parts of your life that are just for you, so there's no need to worry you'll lose your autonomy entirely.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A loved one's decision that you didn't see coming could throw you off without warning. As seething Pluto turns retrograde in your 4th House of Home and Family, you may resent that you don't have as much control over interpersonal dynamics as you'd like. Although you might be tempted to lash out in frustration, try to imagine how you'd react if a friend you're less entangled with made the same choice. Basic respect doesn't stop being important just because you're committed to each other.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Coming on too strong in routine conversations is a risk for you now. With intense Pluto turning retrograde in your 3rd House of Communication, you might not realize how intimidating you sound as you express your views. If you make an effort to convey a humbler attitude, others could grow comfortable enough to teach you a new skill or technique that you can find useful in your daily life. Feel free to take only what works for you and leave the rest.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Leaning into a playful mood is probably worth the trouble for you lately. That said, you may have to confront buried anxieties about spending money in a way that isn't strictly practical. A serious reflection on the opportunity you're considering can help you identify the concrete benefits of having fun. On the other hand, don't let anyone else talk you into an adventure that you aren't truly interested in -- if you're going to invest in pleasure, make sure it's something you'll enjoy!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A family member could point out that you've been changing lately. Have you? As subversive Pluto turns retrograde in your sign, you might need to take stock of any recent subtle shifts. Although you may feel like staying vague about your values gives you the advantage of flexibility, making an effort to pin at least a few things down can help both you and your loved ones. The truth is often a relief, even if it isn't exactly what everyone involved wants to hear.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Small talk could get unexpectedly heavy today. As the Moon in your relationship sector opposes blurry Neptune in your sign, you might find it easy to pour your heart out on someone you don't normally talk deeply with. This is definitely a big risk, but it's not bound for disaster. You can maximize the odds of a positive outcome if you pay ongoing attention to the other person's comfort level. Honor their genuine reactions, even if they're not what you had in mind.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.